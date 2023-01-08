SOS: Connection to consignor results in dresser delivered

It took four months longer than planned, but Margaret Stine was finally able to finish unpacking.

Stine, 86, purchased a "beautiful" dresser in May from Another Home consignment shop in Middleton for about $360, with the intention of having it moved to her new home on Madison's Far West Side after she'd sold her old home on Madison's West Side in August.

Multiple visits that month and next to the shop on Century Avenue, though, found it closed, along with a note from the owner, Julie Daggett, saying she was out because of a death in the family, Stine told SOS. The business' number, as SOS was later to confirm, was disconnected, she said.

Stine said she did find Daggett at the store about a month later, when Daggett told her she'd tried to contact Stine in August at Stine's own old, now-disconnected number and by going to her now-vacated former home.

Now face-to-face, Daggett gave Stine a card "with her telephone number and three days and times she would be there," Stine said, but when Stine tried again to retrieve her dresser, including once with a rented truck and movers, the store was again closed. Later trips found a sign at the store saying it was closed because the staff had COVID-19, she said. Stine said she left Daggett a message stuck to the door.

"She has a website and many clients have posted messages, most complaining about lack of contact," Stine wrote SOS in a Dec. 12 snail-mailed letter. Many of the comments were "quite rude," she said.

She took the high road and didn't leave an online message of her own but was nonetheless hoping SOS could help her get her dresser, or at least a refund.

SOS sent Daggett one Facebook and two email messages on Dec. 21, but in scrolling through Another Home's Facebook page found a name and number for a woman who appeared to have been Daggett's partner in the consignment business at some point.

Bingo. The woman said Daggett would call SOS. She didn't, but she did respond to SOS' Facebook message with her (working) cellphone number and a request that SOS pass it along to Stine, which SOS did on Dec. 22.

Stine made arrangements to pick up the dresser in the week after Christmas. And this time, Daggett was there and the dresser was retrieved with the help of a friend's pickup truck.

Despite the hassle, Stine said she'd probably patronize the store again; she even gave Daggett a small Christmas gift — home-crafted scented pine cones made by her nephew.

The the 5½-foot-long, cherry-wood dresser just fit into her new bedroom.

"For what I paid for it, I could not go to a store now and get anything comparable," she said.

