SOS: Cold house, cold shoulder from HVAC installer

It would be hard to fault Matt Miron for hiring Home Comfort Heating and Air Conditioning to install a couple of new thermostats in his Fitchburg home.
Home Comfort owner James Chancellor was the one who'd installed and serviced the home's geothermal heating system when the home was built in 2009, he said. Presumably, he knew his way around the works.
Miron would come to realize he'd made a nearly two-year-long mistake.
Miron, 39, said Chancellor told him in December 2019 that he could install two Nest thermostats, one of those "internet of things" gizmos that, among other, well, things, allows users to adjust the temperature of their home remotely.
Chancellor didn't show for the Dec. 23, 2019, installation appointment, Miron said. In fact, it wasn't until July of 2020 that he was able to put them in — or at least try to. During his visit on July 23, Chancellor discovered they wouldn't work, Miron said.
In their place, Chancellor sold him two Lennox thermostats for "$1,100 cash installed," Miron logged in the timeline of home thermostat woe he compiled and shared with SOS.
But "from the date of the install he couldn't get them to display properly on my phone," he said.
Other problems with the equipment and the installation, including a week in April without heat, followed, Miron said. Finally, he cut the Home Comfort cord and hired another company this past spring to install thermostats that work, he said.
Then began the saga's second act: getting Chancellor to pick up the Lennox thermostats (which he did on June 22) and getting him to refund his $1,100, (which he hadn't when Miron contacted SOS in late October,) Miron said.
SOS emailed Home Comfort and Lennox on Oct. 26 and received an email from Lennox two days later saying it had been in touch with Miron before and would be "happy to reach back out to Mr. Miron" again. Chancellor did not respond, and Miron told SOS on Nov. 1 that he hadn't heard boo from Lennox.
So SOS called Chancellor on Nov. 3 and left a message. Chancellor called right back to say that the first check he'd mailed Miron had gotten lost in the mail, but in the days prior he'd mailed a second one.
SOS was ready to drop the case — and any column pertaining to such — because it appeared Chancellor could have been moved to act prior to SOS' involvement.
Then Miron said he got the check, dated June 24 and postmarked Nov. 5. It was for $752, he said.
SOS on Nov. 11 emailed and texted Chancellor to give him the opportunity to clarify his statements of Nov. 3, and to ask for the rest of the $1,100 refund for Miron. Chancellor responded that same day by saying Miron's version of events contained "slander" and "non truths," or "a stretch of truth," and that "there are text messages from Matt proving the lies."
His attorney would be in touch, he told SOS, but as of Sunday, that hadn't occurred. Chancellor had also not replied to SOS' Friday follow-up email and text.
Concert refund received
Nancy Schmidt reported Thursday that her sister had received a $329.25 refund for three tickets to the Crystal Gayle/Lee Greenwood double bill originally scheduled for May 8, 2020, at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sisters and their mothers couldn't make the rescheduled date, Nov. 6, and weren't getting any assurances from the Palace that they'd get their money back, so Schmidt had emailed SOS looking for help.
