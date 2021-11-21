SOS: Cold house, cold shoulder from HVAC installer

Then began the saga's second act: getting Chancellor to pick up the Lennox thermostats (which he did on June 22) and getting him to refund his $1,100, (which he hadn't when Miron contacted SOS in late October,) Miron said.

SOS emailed Home Comfort and Lennox on Oct. 26 and received an email from Lennox two days later saying it had been in touch with Miron before and would be "happy to reach back out to Mr. Miron" again. Chancellor did not respond, and Miron told SOS on Nov. 1 that he hadn't heard boo from Lennox.

So SOS called Chancellor on Nov. 3 and left a message. Chancellor called right back to say that the first check he'd mailed Miron had gotten lost in the mail, but in the days prior he'd mailed a second one.

SOS was ready to drop the case — and any column pertaining to such — because it appeared Chancellor could have been moved to act prior to SOS' involvement.

Then Miron said he got the check, dated June 24 and postmarked Nov. 5. It was for $752, he said.