SOS: Cher fans get shaft from third-party ticket sellers

In an email to SOS, Tickets-Center.com bemoaned the effect the virus-that-shall-not-be-named has had on live entertainment, and said "most of our sellers have not received, and may not ever receive, refunds" that can be passed along to customers.

Madison-based FPC Live is majority-owned by national promoter Live Nation, and both Live Nation and Ticketmaster are subsidiaries of Live Nation Entertainment. Ticketmaster had been the primary seller of seats for the Cher show.

SOS contacted UW Athletics spokesperson Justin Doherty, Ticketmaster and FPC Live to see if they'd be willing to use some of their institutional heft in the cause of trying to get Worden, Dray or Wagner their money back. Doherty contacted BoxOfficeTicketSales.com, but got about as far as SOS, Worden and Dray did. Ticketmaster spokesperson Kait Henrich would not commit to contacting the ticket resellers, but noted that Ticketmaster has been providing refunds. As for the resellers, "ultimately, they've made a different business decision," she said.

In a statement, FPC Live president Charlie Goldstone said the company made clear that the only authorized places to purchase tickets for the Cher show were Ticketmaster and the Alliant Energy Center, which FPC Live has used for ticket sales for events at the Kohl Center.