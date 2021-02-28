SOS: Cher fans get shaft from third-party ticket sellers

Forgive local Cher fans for thinking that if they spent hundreds of dollars on tickets to see a singer worth a reported $360 million at a venue owned by a university system with a $6.5 billion budget and promoted by a company that has regularly logged billions in revenues that they'd be able to get refunds for those tickets when the show was canceled.
Those fans, ranging in age from 67 to 76, would be wrong.
SOS has had some past success obtaining refunds for other Cher fans who bought tickets to her April 9, 2020, show at the University of Wisconsin-owned Kohl Center that was canceled for the reason that should no longer need any introduction. Ken Worden, Nancy Dray and Diane Wagner, however, aren't proving to be that lucky.
Worden and Dray purchased their tickets through an outfit known as BoxOfficeTicketSales.com, while Wagner bought hers on Tickets-Center.com. Both swim in the not-always-reputable ticket-reselling sea, buying up tickets from venues, Ticketmaster and other more reputable ticket sellers, and individuals and reselling them, at a markup.
Worden bought two tickets for $383.14, Dray bought two for $415.68 and Wagner bought two for about $330.
Worden and Dray came to SOS with basically the same story: BoxOfficeTicketSales.com was maintaining the show was not canceled, just postponed, even months after promoter FPC Live canceled the show and the Kohl Center announced as much on its website.
When they tried to point this out to the company's regular phone-answerer, customer service manager "Josh," he was less than diplomatic.
"When I tried to tell him the concert was cancelled, he rudely said NO," Dray emailed SOS. Josh told SOS that if Worden had questions about his account, Worden should call him. When SOS explained Worden had already tried that, without success, and that's why SOS was calling on his behalf, Josh was similarly curt.
Tickets-Center.com is at least offering Wagner a credit worth 110% of her Cher tickets' cost, plus a 25% discount on a subsequent order from the platform. But Wagner pointed out that the company says there's an expiration date for the credit but hasn't said what it is, and she hasn't been able to get through to it by phone.
In an email to SOS, Tickets-Center.com bemoaned the effect the virus-that-shall-not-be-named has had on live entertainment, and said "most of our sellers have not received, and may not ever receive, refunds" that can be passed along to customers.
Madison-based FPC Live is majority-owned by national promoter Live Nation, and both Live Nation and Ticketmaster are subsidiaries of Live Nation Entertainment. Ticketmaster had been the primary seller of seats for the Cher show.
SOS contacted UW Athletics spokesperson Justin Doherty, Ticketmaster and FPC Live to see if they'd be willing to use some of their institutional heft in the cause of trying to get Worden, Dray or Wagner their money back. Doherty contacted BoxOfficeTicketSales.com, but got about as far as SOS, Worden and Dray did. Ticketmaster spokesperson Kait Henrich would not commit to contacting the ticket resellers, but noted that Ticketmaster has been providing refunds. As for the resellers, "ultimately, they've made a different business decision," she said.
In a statement, FPC Live president Charlie Goldstone said the company made clear that the only authorized places to purchase tickets for the Cher show were Ticketmaster and the Alliant Energy Center, which FPC Live has used for ticket sales for events at the Kohl Center.
"We do not authorize, allow or condone any third party company to resell our tickets once they have been purchased, nor were any buyers redirected to a third-party broker website directly from the Ticketmaster website," he said in an email. "We strongly discourage patrons from buying tickets on ticket-resale sites such as the one you have mentioned as we have no relationship with them and therefore no control over the transaction."
Cher did not respond to a request for comment through her Facebook page.
SOS' long history with Frontier Communications
Frontier Communications, which mainly serves rural parts of Wisconsin, has struggled to provide consistent service.
"Amazing that in just a few hours, you were able to get a problem solved that I’ve been trying to fix for 19 months!" she said.
"We were no-showed, no-called on three separate occasions," Hartman wrote to SOS on Friday, Dec. 27.
"I had already cancelled and returned their equipment," Steimel said.
This week, problems solved from opposite ends of communications history:
"In the last 90 days we have had working phone service for six days," one customer lamented.
"I have talked to them until I'm blue in the face," he told SOS on Oct. 24.
To get a signal for their cell phone, they are forced to "stand outside in specific spot (in the rain) or drive our car to the top of the surrounding landscape."
Also, John Mandt reported getting refunds of payments on the auto repair warranty he'd signed up for in March and cancelled in April.
The response? $67.80 a month. The bill that arrived in his email Feb. 8? $73.58 a month.
"Truly they can't expect me to get on the roof," she said.