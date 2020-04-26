SOS: CenturyLink takes back cable boxes, zeroes out bill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CenturyLink's cable TV service was evicted from Sue Kies' home — a victim, Kies said, of its own shifting price structure.

The cable TV boxes remained on as squatters — abandoned by a company that for six months failed to pay for their return, and charged Kies for its mistake.

Kies, 65, of Platteville, emailed SOS on April 6 to say she canceled CenturyLink's Prism TV in October.

She said every year, CenturyLink would raise the price. She would call the company and get it lowered again, but to avoid the whole rigamarole, she and her husband switched to a streaming TV service.

They still get CenturyLink internet service, she said, the only high-speed option available in their area.

Kies said that when she canceled Prism, CenturyLink told her it would be sending her a pre-paid UPS box to return their two cable boxes. But it never arrived, she said, including after two more calls, an email and a paper letter to the company.

"The kicker," she said, "is that on our monthly CenturyLink bill, they charged us for the two boxes, plus monthly late charges for not sending in the boxes. Now they are threatening to cut off our high-speed internet until we pay the bill."