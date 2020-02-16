SOS: Cell phone service ends; cell phone bills do not

The goodwill Bill Tellefson felt toward Consumer Cellular as of early 2019 is squandered as of early 2020. Getting billed repeatedly for a service one no longer uses can do that to a person.

Tellefson, 91, wrote SOS Feb. 3 to complain that he was still getting bills -- plus associated late fees -- from the Portland, Oregon, company five months after he'd cancelled its services.

Tellefson said he had been a "very happy" Consumer Cellular customer "for years" until he started having trouble getting reception on the company's network. He said he called the company -- which specializes in providing cell phones and no-contract service plans to the 50-and-up crowd -- and it suggested a couple fixes that he said didn't fix anything before saying it would send him a new phone, which arrived in September.

"It was not the answer," he wrote. "With no improvement in September I cancelled by phone and thought this was over."

"They seemed to be agreeable," he later told SOS of his efforts to cancel. "There didn't seem to be any trouble with it."