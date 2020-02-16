SOS: Cell phone service ends; cell phone bills do not

The goodwill Bill Tellefson felt toward Consumer Cellular as of early 2019 is squandered as of early 2020. Getting billed repeatedly for a service one no longer uses can do that to a person.
Tellefson, 91, wrote SOS Feb. 3 to complain that he was still getting bills -- plus associated late fees -- from the Portland, Oregon, company five months after he'd cancelled its services.
Tellefson said he had been a "very happy" Consumer Cellular customer "for years" until he started having trouble getting reception on the company's network. He said he called the company -- which specializes in providing cell phones and no-contract service plans to the 50-and-up crowd -- and it suggested a couple fixes that he said didn't fix anything before saying it would send him a new phone, which arrived in September.
"It was not the answer," he wrote. "With no improvement in September I cancelled by phone and thought this was over."
"They seemed to be agreeable," he later told SOS of his efforts to cancel. "There didn't seem to be any trouble with it."
He discovered that initial impression was wrong when the company billed his credit card a month later. His attempts to reach the company by phone to sort the situation out were unsuccessful, so he wrote his credit card company telling it to stop any future payments to Consumer Cellular, which just meant Consumer Cellular started billing him directly. As of Feb. 11, he owed $53.51 in past due charges and late fees, according to account statements.
SOS emailed Consumer Cellular spokeswoman Angie Galimanis of Lawrence Public Relations on Feb. 7, and she had a response the same day.
"Per account notes, during a call, the customer said he wanted to cancel then hung up on the customer service rep," she wrote. "The rep tried to reach the customer a few times to go through the canceling procedure but the calls weren't answered."
Tellefson said that if company officials tried to contact him after what he thought was his successful cancellation, they didn't leave any messages.
Either way, Galimanis said that based on Tellefson's appeal to SOS, "we will confirm that he does in fact want to cancel and will reverse the charges, even though there is a procedure that we generally like to go through. The customer currently has a zero balance and owes nothing further."
Tellefson said he's not interested in trying to get a refund of the amount charged to his credit card after he'd cancelled, and just wanted the bills to stop.
Solar refund received
Carol Ihm reported on Feb. 10 that her and husband's $2,250 rebate arrived two days before from state's utility-funded Focus on Energy program.
The Ihms had a $13,125, 413-square-feet solar installation erected in the backyard of their Lancaster home in June. It came with the promise of the refund in about three months.
The solar installer told SOS in late January that "human error" had delayed the check but he had called Focus on Energy to see if its delivery could be expedited.