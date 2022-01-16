SOS: Buyer beware of these companies that didn't deliver — and didn't explain

The flaw in SOS' finely tuned machinery is that when a business or other organization refuses to respond to its patrons' or SOS' entreaties, or to provide an explanation for its actions (or lack thereof), there's very little anyone can do and no way to warn the public of such customer-unfriendly behavior.
Until now.
Today marks the first of what will hopefully be a rare sort of SOS column — one outing the unresponsive, the unhelpful and the uninterested in explaining themselves.
Cryptic crypto
Ole Christensen, 81, of Madison, emailed SOS on Nov. 23 because he'd been locked out of his Coinbase crypto currency trading account and wasn't getting any answers from the San Francisco-based company about what appeared to be unauthorized activity on the account.
Christensen said he signed up with Coinbase in May and that after about two months of trading, had about $2,500 in his account.
Then came messages from Coinbase saying his password had been reset and the company was trying to recover his account, that Coinbase deposited $11.07 into his checking account, and that the company had received a request from his account to buy currency, although he hadn't made such a request, he said.
He'd since spent more than three months trying to either get access to his account or have it deleted and his money refunded, but multiple electronic messages and two certified letters to the company hadn't accomplished either, he said.
"Coinbase praises itself of giving a superior customer service," Christensen wrote to company CEO Brian Armstrong on Oct. 27. "I have difficulties in accepting that statement because of the way you are handling my case."
SOS similarly got nowhere. There was no response to an email sent to the company on Dec. 2 and tagging Coinbase on Twitter on Dec. 22 resulted in a few bits of advice from people not employed by the company.
Coinbase has an F rating from the 110-year-old Better Business Bureau, which says the company has a "pattern of complaints from consumers who state they are locked out of their accounts, even after providing required information or updates. Consumers also state they have difficulty reaching the company."
Card sharks
Pharmacy chain CVS and electronics retailer Best Buy have billions in combined annual revenues and thousands of stores in the United States, but no one who can explain why Angie Bristol's elderly friend's gift cards don't work.
Bristol emailed SOS in October on behalf of 81-year-old Anita Winston, who Bristol said purchased four $500 Best Buy gifts cards at a CVS on Madison's West Side in August 2020.
"She wanted to gift her children some tech for the holidays, and buy herself some much-needed kitchen appliances," Bristol said.
But when she and Winston went to Best Buy last winter, they were told the card was not activated and had no money on it, she said, and Winston's daughter in New York related a similar tale. The cards had been in their original packaging, she said.
Bristol provided a photo showing proof of the cards' purchase from Winston's bank, as well as photos of the fronts and backs of the card, which SOS shared with CVS and Best Buy.
CVS was at least responsive to SOS' inquiries, albeit only to say that its records showed the cards were redeemed in 2020 and Winston needed to contact Best Buy for help.
Best Buy didn't respond to inquiries from SOS until the company was notified of its inclusion in this column, at which point a spokesperson said the company's "customer care team" was looking into the situation.
If it did, it never let Bristol or SOS know what it found out.
Dreadful bed
Janet George, 87, of Madison, said in early December that she wanted a refund for a malfunctioning Craftmatic adjustable bed she'd purchased shortly after being released from the hospital in February 2021.
SOS emailed the company on Dec. 2 and then on Dec. 22 spoke with a company customer service rep who wouldn't give her name and who advised emailing the company at the same address SOS had emailed on Dec. 2, without garnering a response.
George said on Dec. 28 that earlier in December she'd received two calls from the company promising a technician would come out and look at the bed. No one did, she said. In January, she said she got another call from the company, which asked about her complaint but didn't promise to send anyone out.
SOS didn't receive responses to its Dec. 22 and Dec. 28 follow-up emails to Craftmatic.
