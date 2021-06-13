SOS: Boosted prepaid phone card funds and a 'demonstration' gone awry

Telecommunication companies, in SOS' experience, often fail to communicate, especially with unhappy customers.

One such customer was Cheryl Zeegers, 77, of Madison, who emailed on April 26 to say she'd recently purchased a Boost Mobile-brand phone card at a local drug store only to take it home, scratch off the code, try to use its $50 value and discover the $50 had already been spent.

Zeegers said she took the card back to where she bought it, which told her to take it to a Boost store, which she said she did.

"Went to the one on Verona (Road) and they said they could do nothing," she wrote. "So I went back to Boost, did an (online) chat, and after three people and 45 minutes they said money was applied. I know that but it was not to my account, so nothing was solved.

"I have the receipt, card and copy of chat messages," she said, and "what bothers me the most is the feeling of helplessness. My husband said to come to you! If this has happened to other people they should know and acknowledge."