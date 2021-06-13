SOS: Boosted prepaid phone card funds and a 'demonstration' gone awry

Telecommunication companies, in SOS' experience, often fail to communicate, especially with unhappy customers.
One such customer was Cheryl Zeegers, 77, of Madison, who emailed on April 26 to say she'd recently purchased a Boost Mobile-brand phone card at a local drug store only to take it home, scratch off the code, try to use its $50 value and discover the $50 had already been spent.
Zeegers said she took the card back to where she bought it, which told her to take it to a Boost store, which she said she did.
"Went to the one on Verona (Road) and they said they could do nothing," she wrote. "So I went back to Boost, did an (online) chat, and after three people and 45 minutes they said money was applied. I know that but it was not to my account, so nothing was solved.
"I have the receipt, card and copy of chat messages," she said, and "what bothers me the most is the feeling of helplessness. My husband said to come to you! If this has happened to other people they should know and acknowledge."
Boost is a subsidiary of Dish Wireless, which is part of Dish Network, the satellite TV provider. So SOS contacted Dish Network, which responded that the company's representatives were having trouble reaching Zeegers. Zeegers, meanwhile, wasn't aware of any attempts by the company to try to contact her until a few days after that, when she said a Boost representative called and left a message from a number that, when Zeegers called back, wasn't in operation.
SOS continued to play go-between for both parties until May 18, when "Caroline," from Dish, said the problem was taken care of and Zeegers said, "Boost called me and added the $50 to my account. Melanie said that number was used in 2018 and some how got used again."
"Caroline" did not respond to a question from SOS about what led to the problem. Zeegers said Boost told her the company had been having problems transitioning Virgin Mobile customers to Boost after Boost took over Virgin last year.
Dubious 'demonstration'
Another such unhappy — and unwitting — customer was Jean Brandemuehl, 78, who according to her son, Todd, received an unannounced visit at her Lancaster home from a Spectrum salesman in December.
His pitch, according to Todd? A "demonstration" of the company's cable TV, Internet and phone services.
Jean said yes, the equipment arrived and then she had a change of heart. Todd said he and his mother had been trying to return the never-used equipment ever since, but no one from Spectrum would provide an address or a return label and his mother had been sent to collections with an outstanding bill of about $280.
Spectrum parent company Charter Communications similarly had trouble connecting with Brandemuehl after SOS alerted the company to the situation in late April, according to Kim Haas, Charter senior director of communications, but they eventually connected and on May 19 Haas said she'd confirmed that "this issue has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction."
Todd said that after SOS intervened, he got a call from a "Natasha" from Spectrum/Charter's corporate office and after a few days the multiple calls his parents had been getting from collections stopped and a Spectrum installer came by to pick up the equipment.
Haas did not respond to a question from SOS about what led to the problem.
Your letters to the Wisconsin State Journal: County must fix zoo parking area
County must fix zoo parking area -- Gary Spaeni
Now that Dane County has taken control of the Vilas Zoo, hopefully it will fix the disgraceful Wingra entrance.
Recently, I watched yellow busloads of young school kids slosh through puddles, mud paths and a potholed parking lot. Muddy paths are passed off as sidewalks. The parking lot looks like a bombing site.
In certain places, the only option for these kids is the street, which have large puddles, so they are walking in the middle of the street. What an ugly eyesore and safety hazard.
Hopefully, Dane County and the city of Madison can get their act together and fix this disgrace.
Gary Spaeni, Madison
Impeach Trump before it's too late -- Dan Thomson
I wonder what Russian leader Vladimir Putin said to President Donald Trump in their conversation before Trump abruptly announced our nation's withdrawal from Syria.
That left Syria to the Russians, which scared our allies and made the Russians very happy. I doubt if Putin felt the need to threaten Trump, but maybe he told Trump to wait a little while so it wouldn't be so obvious he was following orders from the Kremlin.
Sometimes, President Trump is just hiding behind his apparent stupidity. When he does something crazy -- like start a trade war -- ask yourself: Who benefits?
Driving to Madison from Arkansas last week, I noticed that many of the corn and soy fields are fallow. Who is benefiting? I also noticed very little truck traffic on the interstates. It was nice we had easier driving on the trip, but who else would benefit? Seems like hauling goods on the freeways is a sign of a robust economy. Does low truck traffic signal a recession starting?
Draw your own conclusions. My conclusion is: Impeach this guy before he does more damage.
Dan Thomson, Madison
Tech firms are invading our privacy -- Chuck Litweiler
Unless you are a hermit, you use a computer in your daily life.
Our unregulated tech giants act on the presumption that you have no right to privacy. They enter your home and -- usually unknown to you -- latch on to any of your information that can be sold. Their reach even now includes attempts to access the emotions expressed in your face.
This data goes to third parties unknown to you. Outside they have the ability to pick you out in a street view. If the government were doing what the companies do, there would be an uproar.
When questioned, they claim they recognize and protect your privacy. In fact, the burden of protecting yourself rests on you. When people talk of regulation, they claim it will stifle innovation, making it impossible to offer all the wonderful "products" we don't yet know we want.
The candidates for president choose the issues on which they want to focus. So far I have heard no one talk about privacy. The Europeans have more rights than we do. It is true we will never have perfect regulations with no unintended consequences. Our right to our private lives must be enforced.
Any candidate for president who ignores this issue is unfit for office.
Chuck Litweiler, Madison
Broadband has bipartisan support in Congress -- Bill Esbeck
Deploying broadband is an issue that generates strong bipartisan support in our nation’s capital. In May, the entire Wisconsin congressional delegation came together seeking Federal Communications Commission action on better broadband mapping, which will lead to more efficient broadband investments.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, led the delegation in sending a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. Sen. Johnson was joined by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Reps. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee; Sean Duffy, R-Wausau; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay; and Bryan Steil, R-Janesville.
The Wisconsin delegation agrees that creating broadband maps using validated data and standardized methods of granular reporting will be essential to ensuring resources go to the neediest communities, and that universal service is available throughout America. In the interest of effectively allocating federal resources to unserved communities, the delegation urged the FCC to take immediate action to improve its broadband maps.
Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association members sincerely appreciate the support of the entire Wisconsin delegation on this important issue. Wisconsin needs granular and accurate broadband maps to guarantee scarce public and private sector funds are efficiently targeting our remaining unserved residents. We need the FCC to take action toward this goal as soon as possible.
Bill Esbeck, Madison, WSTA executive director
Lawmakers must act for school safety -- Samuel Ludke
I am very worried about the career path that I have chosen. I am an English education major, which means I am taking a risk every single time I walk into my future classroom. The school that I work at could be the next one that a crazed gunman will target.
I am willing to do anything to keep my future students safe, even if that means giving up my life to protect them. Lawmakers need to push for a higher understanding of mental illness so that we can prevent these terrible events from happening. We need to continue to prepare teachers and educate students about the proper procedures in the event of an active shooter.
We need to take action now, not just for my sake, but for the sake of future generations. Every student deserves the right to feel safe in the classroom.
Let's tell our lawmakers we mean business.
Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point