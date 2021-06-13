 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SOS: Boosted prepaid phone card funds and a 'demonstration' gone awry
0 Comments
alert top story
SOS

SOS: Boosted prepaid phone card funds and a 'demonstration' gone awry

  • 0

Telecommunication companies, in SOS' experience, often fail to communicate, especially with unhappy customers.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

One such customer was Cheryl Zeegers, 77, of Madison, who emailed on April 26 to say she'd recently purchased a Boost Mobile-brand phone card at a local drug store only to take it home, scratch off the code, try to use its $50 value and discover the $50 had already been spent.

Zeegers said she took the card back to where she bought it, which told her to take it to a Boost store, which she said she did.

"Went to the one on Verona (Road) and they said they could do nothing," she wrote. "So I went back to Boost, did an (online) chat, and after three people and 45 minutes they said money was applied. I know that but it was not to my account, so nothing was solved.

"I have the receipt, card and copy of chat messages," she said, and "what bothers me the most is the feeling of helplessness. My husband said to come to you! If this has happened to other people they should know and acknowledge."

Boost is a subsidiary of Dish Wireless, which is part of Dish Network, the satellite TV provider. So SOS contacted Dish Network, which responded that the company's representatives were having trouble reaching Zeegers. Zeegers, meanwhile, wasn't aware of any attempts by the company to try to contact her until a few days after that, when she said a Boost representative called and left a message from a number that, when Zeegers called back, wasn't in operation.

SOS continued to play go-between for both parties until May 18, when "Caroline," from Dish, said the problem was taken care of and Zeegers said, "Boost called me and added the $50 to my account. Melanie said that number was used in 2018 and some how got used again."

"Caroline" did not respond to a question from SOS about what led to the problem. Zeegers said Boost told her the company had been having problems transitioning Virgin Mobile customers to Boost after Boost took over Virgin last year.

Dubious 'demonstration'

Another such unhappy — and unwitting — customer was Jean Brandemuehl, 78, who according to her son, Todd, received an unannounced visit at her Lancaster home from a Spectrum salesman in December.

His pitch, according to Todd? A "demonstration" of the company's cable TV, Internet and phone services.

Jean said yes, the equipment arrived and then she had a change of heart. Todd said he and his mother had been trying to return the never-used equipment ever since, but no one from Spectrum would provide an address or a return label and his mother had been sent to collections with an outstanding bill of about $280.

Spectrum parent company Charter Communications similarly had trouble connecting with Brandemuehl after SOS alerted the company to the situation in late April, according to Kim Haas, Charter senior director of communications, but they eventually connected and on May 19 Haas said she'd confirmed that "this issue has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction."

Todd said that after SOS intervened, he got a call from a "Natasha" from Spectrum/Charter's corporate office and after a few days the multiple calls his parents had been getting from collections stopped and a Spectrum installer came by to pick up the equipment.

Haas did not respond to a question from SOS about what led to the problem.

Send us an SOS

Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $152,430.13 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods:

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics