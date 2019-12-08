When Kathy Wilcox wanted to cancel her satellite television service, she called the company that was billing her for it.
Only several months later did she find out that such logical decisions can backfire in the sometimes tangled world of big telecom.
Wilcox, 73, of Platteville, said she decided to drop DirecTV because of the billing hassles and pricing uncertainty she was experiencing with CenturyLink, which provided her landline telephone and internet service and included the charge for DirecTV on its bills.
CenturyLink told her on May 1 that she could cancel DirecTV, she said, and “they never said anything about calling DirecTV separately.”
At least not then.
So Wilcox was surprised in the coming months when her CenturyLink bills continued to include the DirecTV charge, and calls to the company didn’t clear matters up. She reported getting transferred and placed on hold for long periods of time before being disconnected.
She said that finally, in the late summer or early fall, CenturyLink informed her that she would have to call DirecTV directly if she wanted to cancel — so that’s what she did, when she could squeeze it in amid knee-replacement surgery and a month in a surgery-rehab facility.
The customer-service barriers she ran into with DirecTV were similar to the ones she ran into with CenturyLink, she said: A lot of time spent on the phone going nowhere.
Wilcox said that throughout the whole saga, she was only paying the part of her bill that pertained to her landline and internet service. In response, CenturyLink cut off those services in early October, she said, for failing to pay for the DirecTV service she thought she had canceled. By Wednesday, the total of her unpaid charges was $1,221.45.
SOS first emailed CenturyLink’s public relations division on Oct. 23, didn’t hear anything back, and so on Nov. 19 directly contacted CenturyLink spokesman Mark Molzen and AT&T spokesman Phil Hayes, as AT&T owns DirecTV. Both responded that same day and indicated they would look into the matter. On Nov. 25, both confirmed that the matter had been elevated to the AT&T Office of the President.
A week later, Wilcox spoke with a representative from that office, she said, and told SOS that AT&T was promising to send her a prepaid $952.11 debit card to make up for her billing overcharges.
“It’s kind of weird,” she told SOS. “Why didn’t they just take it off the bill?”
Also still a mystery is how AT&T arrived at that amount, nearly $300 less than what Wilcox was told she owed.
Wilcox said she hadn’t asked AT&T that, and Hayes said company policy prevents the company from talking about customer accounts, even with a customer’s permission.
Molzen said CenturyLink was going to contact Wilcox about restarting her phone and internet service.