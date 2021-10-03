SOS: Blind man gets descriptive audio back after LG makes good on promise to fix TV

Robert Woodworth was pleased when LG Electronics told him it would extend the warranty on his television so he could get the unit's Wi-Fi fixed.
Unfortunately, that turned out to be a lot of talk — at least at first, and even if talk was exactly the reason Woodworth needed working Wi-Fi.
Woodworth, 75, of Shullsburg, said he purchased the television in March 2018 and the Wi-Fi went out in late June or early July of this year.
That was a bigger hardship than for most because Woodworth is blind but had been enjoying a number of streaming Netflix shows that offered descriptive audio — essentially, verbal descriptions of what's happening on the screen.
With no Wi-Fi, there was no Netflix, and no descriptive audio.
After LG's customer service provider promised to extend his television's one-year warranty so the Wi-Fi could be repaired, Woodworth said he was given a repair ticket number and told to expect a call from a repair tech in three to five days.
When the call didn't come, he called customer service back and was given another ticket number and again told to expect a call. Again the call didn't come; again he called customer service. In all, he was given six different ticket numbers, he said, with no repair to show for it.
Woodworth called SOS in late August, and on Aug. 31, SOS emailed Woodworth's story and his six ticket numbers to LG.
LG's senior manager of customer relations, Christopher C. De Maria, responded that same day to say the company was looking into it, and Woodworth later said he got a call from the company that afternoon.
"They said they couldn't find a repair tech that wanted to come out," Woodworth said. Shullsburg, a city of about 1,200 people in Lafayette County, is about 75 miles from Madison.
Woodworth said LG asked him to find a repair technician in his area that could fix the TV, but two or three days later he got a message from the company saying it was sending its own tech from Madison.
The tech arrived on Sept. 14 and fixed the TV.
Woodworth couldn't immediately name any of the shows he's again enjoying, but said he likes mysteries and he's not too picky.
"I watch just anything with descriptive audio because I'm totally blind," he said.