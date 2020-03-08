SOS: Bills were never ending. The channels? Not so much

When it came to his satellite television package, Robert Melvin said DirecTV over-promised on the channels and under-promised on the bills, and by February he'd been charged nearly $400 for a service he hadn't had in some six months.

Melvin, 87, said a DirecTV salesman showed up at his Wisconsin Dells home in July 2018 promising a package that would be less than the $72 a month he was paying at the time for cable TV, as well as come with 600 additional channels.

That's more channels than Melvin would ever need, and it turned out to be way more than were actually available, he said. The website for DirecTV's parent company, AT&T, only shows a maximum of 330-plus channels in Melvin's area. Plus, Melvin said his first bill came in at about $90, and he had to call the company to get it down to about $58.

When his 12-month contract was up, he paid his last bill and his service was disconnected, he said, and last fall, he returned DirecTV's equipment.

The bills, however, unlike the channels, kept on coming, and by February AT&T said he owed $395.84 and was threatening to send him to collections.

