SOS: Bills were never ending. The channels? Not so much

When it came to his satellite television package, Robert Melvin said DirecTV over-promised on the channels and under-promised on the bills, and by February he'd been charged nearly $400 for a service he hadn't had in some six months.
Melvin, 87, said a DirecTV salesman showed up at his Wisconsin Dells home in July 2018 promising a package that would be less than the $72 a month he was paying at the time for cable TV, as well as come with 600 additional channels.
That's more channels than Melvin would ever need, and it turned out to be way more than were actually available, he said. The website for DirecTV's parent company, AT&T, only shows a maximum of 330-plus channels in Melvin's area. Plus, Melvin said his first bill came in at about $90, and he had to call the company to get it down to about $58.
When his 12-month contract was up, he paid his last bill and his service was disconnected, he said, and last fall, he returned DirecTV's equipment.
The bills, however, unlike the channels, kept on coming, and by February AT&T said he owed $395.84 and was threatening to send him to collections.
And while his billing statement said to call the company with any disputes, "I could never get through to talk to a person," Melvin said. "It was always the same tin-can answering service."
SOS emailed Melvin's conundrum to AT&T spokesman Phil Hayes on Feb. 24, and Hayes responded that same day saying "we should be able to help him."
The next day, Melvin told SOS he'd gotten a call that day from AT&T letting him know it was zeroing out his bill. Unfortunately, four days later, a letter from a Dallas-based collections agency arrived informing him that, no, he wasn't off the AT&T hook, he said.
SOS let Hayes know of this latest glitch, and Hayes invited Melvin to call him. Melvin also called the collection agency, Credence Resource Management, which, like Hayes, assured him his account stood at zero -- for real, this time.
SOS told Melvin he was welcome to call SOS again if for real again turned into not really.