William King has a been a DirecTV customer since Bill Clinton was president, so it's not surprising that from time to time the company would want to make sure his equipment is up to date.
What would be surprising is making the long-time customer pay for the privilege.
King, 74, of Richland Center, got a letter from the satellite TV provider in January informing him that he had approximately eight months to replace some of his equipment "on us." In case there was any doubt as to what "on us" meant, the phrase included an asterisk directing him to the words, in boldface, "no additional cost."
So King called the company and on Feb. 19 a technician came out and installed the equipment, which King described as a replacement box for one the existing boxes on his two TVs.
To his surprise, his March bill was $56.04 more than his usual $131.31 and included a line saying "charged for equipment order."
King called DirecTV's customer service line to explain that he hadn't ordered anything, and what's more, it had been the company that had offered to upgrade his equipment for "no additional cost."
That didn't work out so well.
“I get people in the Philippines and they don’t understand that this was supposed to be free," he said. "When I ask for a supervisor they either put me on hold for hours or they hang up on me.”
So he sent a letter to DirecTV along with his bill expressing his frustration and threatening to cancel his service. It garnered no response.
King called SOS on April 9 and SOS emailed DirecTV parent company AT&T three days later.
AT&T spokesman Phil Hayes promised to "escalate" the matter and sure enough, within the next three hours King received a voice mail message from DirecTV saying that the extra charge had been a "mistake" and wiping out a $4.50 late fee as well.
Refund received
Karen Fish, of Madison, reported earlier this month that she'd received her $2,350 refund from Inogen for an oxygen concentrator that she said couldn't hold a charge for longer than about an hour. When she had tried to return it within the 30-day window for returns, she said the company was uncommunicative.
SOS was able to communicate with the company on her behalf, and helped secure the refund outside the 30-day window.