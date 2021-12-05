 Skip to main content
SOS: Better late than never: Dells' Palace Theater again comes through with ticket refund
It's hard to heap too much blame on entertainment venues for being slow to issue refunds for canceled shows — what with the beating they've taken from the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles many sectors of the economy are having hiring and retaining staff.

But it's always nice to provide a reader with a little pre-holiday cheer when such venues are quick to admit and remedy their mistakes.

Like Nancy Schmidt of this column's Nov. 1 incarnation, Trish McNeill was waiting on a refund for tickets to a show at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells. 

The 57-year-old Rio resident told SOS on Nov. 19 that the theater called her in October to say the show she'd purchased five tickets to see, "A Christmas Carol — The Musical," had been canceled.

"They said that they'd issue a refund," said McNeill, who had planned to go with her husband, two sisters and a brother-in-law. But "I've called every week for a month with still no credit. Each time they say it will be issued and that they are understaffed."

SOS contacted Anthony Tomaska, the theater's president, by email on Wednesday morning and as with Schmidt's case, he was again responsive, promising to look into McNeill's case "ASAP."

Three hours later he was back: "I looked into the sale that you sent me this morning. That transaction to Trish McNeill has been refunded. Refunds through the credit card companies show up on monthly statements, so it is not an immediate notification."

McNeill received an email notification of the refund for $313.31 minutes before SOS was alerted to same, and also sent SOS a copy of her Nov. 23 email to the Palace warning them of her intention to "take legal action or contact the local news."

SOS is conflicted about being mentioned in the same breath as the legal profession, but happy that a strongly worded email threatening both might have also played a role in dislodging McNeill's money.

McNeill in her initial appeal to SOS wondered if Schmidt had ever received her promised refund.

Indeed she did, as was reported in this space on Nov. 22. SOS looks forward to reporting McNeill's here as well once that monthly statement arrives.

