SOS: Baraboo couple hopes for some recompense in sale of replacement washer

The 3-mile, once-a-week trips to the laundromat had ended, but the Nagels were still hoping SOS could help them recoup some of the costs of a prematurely impaired clothes washer.

The Baraboo couple purchased a Kenmore top-loading at the since-closed Sears Hometown store in Reedsburg on April 1, Julie Nagel told SOS in a Jan. 8 email, and "six months later the machine quit working."

Per the appliance's one-year warranty, a repair technician came out and diagnosed the problem on Oct. 31 and said parts needed to repair it would arrive in three to five days, she said.

They didn't. Nor did they arrive within Sears' newly promised three-to-five-day delivery window in November, obtained only "after numerous attempts to reach Sears over several weeks," she said.

At that point, "we are on week 11 of going to the laundromat at the cost of over $200 and still no repair," she said.

The Nagels broke down and bought a new washer on Jan. 4, but Julie said they would "still like the part so we can try to sell our 'used' machine."

"It is next to impossible to talk to anyone at Sears or Kenmore and many attempts have been made," she said.

This wasn't SOS' first rodeo with Sears — known these days by its post-bankruptcy moniker, Transformco — and so it emailed longtime contact and problem-solver Dana Shoulders, a manager in Transformco's escalated and media complaints office, on Jan. 9.

Shoulders was on vacation, but Transformco regulatory specialist Matilda Seelig responded that same day in her stead, promising to look into the matter.

The next day she emailed the Nagels, citing ongoing, pandemic-related supply-chain problems for the delay in getting the parts.

"I reviewed your service order and currently the manufacturer is unable to provide an ETA for the parts," she told them. "Due to the delay, and since your washer is still within the one-year warranty, I can offer a warranty exchange for the same model."

Transformco wouldn't issue a refund instead, Julie said, so the Nagels accepted the offer and plan to make up their money by selling the machine.

Julie said they didn't contact SOS until after they'd purchased another washer because she hadn't been aware of the column's existence until someone at church alerted her to it.

