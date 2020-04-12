SOS: Bank reportedly zeroes out bill for pricey shirt(s) Madison woman didn't buy

Gloria Bollerud knew that she didn't buy one or more pricey shirts from Blair, a Pennsylvania-based catalog retailer.
But what she knew wasn't enough for Blair or the bank, Comenity, that issued her the Blair-branded credit card used to make the purchase, and she was left with the unenviable task of trying to prove a negative.
Bollerud, 81, of Madison, told SOS earlier this month that she first learned in September of the $73.81 charge for what was described as a "pointelle knit tunic" and "three-quarter sleeve anytime tee." For the less-than-fashion-forward, pointelle, according to one online definition, is "a type of knitwear or woolen fabric with small eyelet holes that create a lacy effect," and a three-quarter sleeve tee is a shirt whose sleeves stop somewhere between the elbow and wrist.
Bollerud said she paid for everything on the September bill but the shirt(s), which never arrived at her house.
"I do not pay prices like that," she said. "I don't pay 70-some dollars for a T-shirt."
Bollerud, who said she's been shopping with Blair for a couple of years, said she cancelled her old Blair credit card and got a new one, and then spent several months calling or writing one or both of the companies, including two letters to Comenity that the bank claimed it never received.
The upshot seemed to be that the bank wanted documents proving she hadn't made the purchase. But again, she didn't know what documents she could provide to prove she didn't do something. By the time she contacted SOS, her bill, with late fees and interest, was north of $200.
SOS emailed Blair and Comenity on Bollerud's behalf on April 2, and Sarah Neason, a PR firm account executive working on behalf of the bank, responded the same day to say she was looking into the situation and to ask for Bollerud's phone number and address. Four days later, she let SOS know that Bollerud's problem had been "resolved."
"A letter has been sent to Gloria informing her that she is being credited for the charge and any related late fee(s) and finance charge(s) were also credited," Neason said in a follow-up email Tuesday. "The total amount is disclosed in the letter to Gloria and she should see the change on one of her next two statements. The letter was sent to her late last week, so she should hopefully receive it soon and see the change on her statement."
Bollerud on Friday said she still hadn't heard boo from either Blair or the bank, but she is watching for the letter and will let SOS know whether it arrives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!