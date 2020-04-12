SOS: Bank reportedly zeroes out bill for pricey shirt(s) Madison woman didn't buy

The upshot seemed to be that the bank wanted documents proving she hadn't made the purchase. But again, she didn't know what documents she could provide to prove she didn't do something. By the time she contacted SOS, her bill, with late fees and interest, was north of $200.

SOS emailed Blair and Comenity on Bollerud's behalf on April 2, and Sarah Neason, a PR firm account executive working on behalf of the bank, responded the same day to say she was looking into the situation and to ask for Bollerud's phone number and address. Four days later, she let SOS know that Bollerud's problem had been "resolved."

"A letter has been sent to Gloria informing her that she is being credited for the charge and any related late fee(s) and finance charge(s) were also credited," Neason said in a follow-up email Tuesday. "The total amount is disclosed in the letter to Gloria and she should see the change on one of her next two statements. The letter was sent to her late last week, so she should hopefully receive it soon and see the change on her statement."

Bollerud on Friday said she still hadn't heard boo from either Blair or the bank, but she is watching for the letter and will let SOS know whether it arrives.

