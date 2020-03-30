SOS: Bank refunds balance of Belleville couple's old escrow account

Terry Gilbert and her husband decided to refinance their mortgage in November to get a fixed rate and a new, local lender, and the Belleville couple was happy with the transaction except for the not-so-small matter of several thousand dollars their old lender refused to refund.

Terry Gilbert emailed SOS on March 8 and during a phone call a week later, SOS learned that she wasn’t entirely sure what happened to the majority of the approximately $6,000 the couple had in escrow with BMO Harris, and even more galling, no one with the Chicago-based banking behemoth seemed capable of telling her.

She estimated she’d made more than 60 calls to local and far-flung BMO officials — who often failed to call her back — and as far as she could tell, the bank had paid her approximately $1,300 homeowner’s insurance bill but not her property taxes. Subtract the $1,153.07 the bank had already sent her, and she figured some $3,800 from the account remained, well, unaccounted for.

Previously, she said, someone from the company’s escrow division said the missing money was used to pay certain “deferred interest and administrative fees” related to the couple’s 2015 loan modification.

But if that was the case, she said, why wasn’t that outlined during the couple’s closing?

