SOS: Bank refunds balance of Belleville couple's old escrow account
SOS: Bank refunds balance of Belleville couple's old escrow account

BMO Harris Bank

Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank, whose branch at 7801 Mineral Point Road in Madison is shown here, has long had significant market share in the city.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Terry Gilbert and her husband decided to refinance their mortgage in November to get a fixed rate and a new, local lender, and the Belleville couple was happy with the transaction except for the not-so-small matter of several thousand dollars their old lender refused to refund.

Terry Gilbert emailed SOS on March 8 and during a phone call a week later, SOS learned that she wasn’t entirely sure what happened to the majority of the approximately $6,000 the couple had in escrow with BMO Harris, and even more galling, no one with the Chicago-based banking behemoth seemed capable of telling her.

She estimated she’d made more than 60 calls to local and far-flung BMO officials — who often failed to call her back — and as far as she could tell, the bank had paid her approximately $1,300 homeowner’s insurance bill but not her property taxes. Subtract the $1,153.07 the bank had already sent her, and she figured some $3,800 from the account remained, well, unaccounted for.

Previously, she said, someone from the company’s escrow division said the missing money was used to pay certain “deferred interest and administrative fees” related to the couple’s 2015 loan modification.

But if that was the case, she said, why wasn’t that outlined during the couple’s closing?

“That’s just it — deferred interest on what?” she said.

By the time she contacted SOS, her intent was as much about understanding what had happened to the rest of her escrow account as getting it returned to them.

SOS contacted BMO Harris’ Verona branch manager, whom Gilbert had also been in touch with and who seemed willing to act as a go-between with corporate.

Gilbert said that later that week, she got calls from BMO corporate and the manager. None resulted in much clarity, for her, about what had happened to her money and whether she would get more of it back, and so she was pleasantly surprised March 23 when a cashier’s check from BMO Harris for $3,783.38 arrived at her door.

“I don’t know what happened,” she said. “I still figured I was playing this back-and-forth game.”

