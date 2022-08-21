 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SOS

SOS: AT&T, Spectrum take time raising utility wires

  • 0
ruth bock in driveway sos aug 22 2022

Ruth Bock stands in the driveway of her West Side Madison home where utility lines were raised so that Bock can have her driveway and garage floor replaced.

 Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal

The utility lines crossing Ruth Bock's West Side Madison driveway hung "so low that a tall person could jump and touch them," her daughter Sue Anderson, said.

They'd been knocked down onto the driveway a couple years back by a truck, she said, and neither she nor her mother realized they hadn't been properly restrung until a contractor Bock hired to replace her driveway and garage floor said it wouldn't be able to get its big trucks in to do the job with the lines so low.

The contractor advised Bock, 96, to call AT&T and have them hiked higher, but that proved easier said than done.

"She called AT&T on 5/16/22," Anderson said in a July 10 email. "She has called them at least four times since then. Each time they send someone out to tell her they can't fix it but will call someone who can. Nothing has been done. AT&T knows she is waiting for them to fix the lines so the concrete work can be done. AT&T makes it very hard to reach someone who has authority and can actually tell her what and when it will be fixed."

People are also reading…

SOS emailed AT&T's communications folks on Bock's behalf on July 20, and on July 27 got an email from communications and PR manager Rebekah Drennon with a statement attributed to the company saying AT&T's contractor had raised the telecom giant's lines earlier that month, but that cable provider Spectrum needed to raise its line "before we can move ours any higher."

"As soon as their work is complete, we will raise our cables as high as possible," the statement said.

This didn't entirely jibe with what Anderson was hearing from her mother, who said Spectrum — or at least someone in a Spectrum truck — had been out more than a month ago to hoist its line.

"After that I saw a thin wire that looks like a phone wire draped haphazardly over the Spectrum cable," Anderson said on July 28. "If that was their idea of raising it up, that is funny. I could have done that."

A few days later she provided SOS with photos showing what she meant.

RUth bock sue anderson at&t wires sos

Sue Anderson took this photo of the low-hanging wires at her mother's West Side Madison home before AT&T and Spectrum were able to raise them high enough so that the home's driveway and garage floor could be replaced.

SOS contacted Drennon again on July 28, and a few hours later Anderson reported her mother had received a phone call from a manager at AT&T, "Michelle," to whom Anderson also sent the photos of the wires she'd sent SOS. Then on Aug. 10, Anderson reported that Michelle had called her and said both AT&T and Charter Communications, Spectrum's parent company, had raised the lines after getting her photos.

And sure enough: "The lines look great and are up where they belong," she said later that day.

So what took so long?

Drennon provided a statement putting the onus on Spectrum: “We raised our cables at this property last month. Our contractor had to wait on Spectrum to raise its cables before we could raise ours any higher."

Charter spokesperson Kim Haas, in turn, said: "We raised our line at AT&T’s request following standard protocol, within standard time frames."

AT&T's long history with the Wisconsin State Journal's SOS column

AT&T and other telecommunications companies are the source of regular complaints to the newspaper's consumer-assistance column.

SOS: AT&T promises an end to emailed bills for canceled account
Just Ask Us

SOS: AT&T promises an end to emailed bills for canceled account

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I’ve even blocked the email addresses that come in, but they send messages from a different address each time," Jeff Smith said.

SOS: After a year of undeserved bills, former AT&T customer in line for refund
Just Ask Us

SOS: After a year of undeserved bills, former AT&T customer in line for refund

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

After a year of haggling with AT&T, John and Carole Rusch say they were willing to make a contribution of $823.46 to the telecommunication…

SOS: Is 22nd service call the charm for AT&T customers?
Just Ask Us

SOS: Is 22nd service call the charm for AT&T customers?

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Time will tell if this actually fixed it," Darlene said, but she was "hopeful" that it had.

SOS: 2-month, 5-letter quest to correct TV bill ends in one phone call
Just Ask Us

SOS: 2-month, 5-letter quest to correct TV bill ends in one phone call

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Don't ask for a pass code!" the couple wrote to the company on Nov. 10. "We don't have one. No one ever contacted us to get one!"

SOS: AT&T makes good on promise to erase fee after misdiagnosing outage
Just Ask Us
top story

SOS: AT&T makes good on promise to erase fee after misdiagnosing outage

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"When the technician arrived the next day, it took him about three seconds to fix the problem," Boyd said.

SOS: Price is finally right for AT&T customer
Just Ask Us

SOS: Price is finally right for AT&T customer

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Fifty-eight bucks a month for AT&T landline and internet service, she said, ordered over the phone, in perpetuity and with no contract.

SOS: AT&T backs off in dispute over satellite TV equipment
Just Ask Us

SOS: AT&T backs off in dispute over satellite TV equipment

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"They have threatened me with collection agency companies calling on their behalf."

SOS: Two-telecom deal is double trouble for customer
Just Ask Us

SOS: Two-telecom deal is double trouble for customer

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Each kept blaming the other for the problem.

SOS: Refusal to call, crossed signals lead to less-than-full satisfaction, reader says
Just Ask Us

SOS: Refusal to call, crossed signals lead to less-than-full satisfaction, reader says

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Incredulous and less-than-completely satisfied.

SOS: AT&T will reportedly refund — if not explain — fees
Just Ask Us

SOS: AT&T will reportedly refund — if not explain — fees

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"How can you tell me you took $195 out of my cards and you don't know where it went?"

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics