SOS: AT&T, Spectrum take time raising utility wires

The utility lines crossing Ruth Bock's West Side Madison driveway hung "so low that a tall person could jump and touch them," her daughter Sue Anderson, said.

They'd been knocked down onto the driveway a couple years back by a truck, she said, and neither she nor her mother realized they hadn't been properly restrung until a contractor Bock hired to replace her driveway and garage floor said it wouldn't be able to get its big trucks in to do the job with the lines so low.

The contractor advised Bock, 96, to call AT&T and have them hiked higher, but that proved easier said than done.

"She called AT&T on 5/16/22," Anderson said in a July 10 email. "She has called them at least four times since then. Each time they send someone out to tell her they can't fix it but will call someone who can. Nothing has been done. AT&T knows she is waiting for them to fix the lines so the concrete work can be done. AT&T makes it very hard to reach someone who has authority and can actually tell her what and when it will be fixed."

SOS emailed AT&T's communications folks on Bock's behalf on July 20, and on July 27 got an email from communications and PR manager Rebekah Drennon with a statement attributed to the company saying AT&T's contractor had raised the telecom giant's lines earlier that month, but that cable provider Spectrum needed to raise its line "before we can move ours any higher."

"As soon as their work is complete, we will raise our cables as high as possible," the statement said.

This didn't entirely jibe with what Anderson was hearing from her mother, who said Spectrum — or at least someone in a Spectrum truck — had been out more than a month ago to hoist its line.

"After that I saw a thin wire that looks like a phone wire draped haphazardly over the Spectrum cable," Anderson said on July 28. "If that was their idea of raising it up, that is funny. I could have done that."

A few days later she provided SOS with photos showing what she meant.

SOS contacted Drennon again on July 28, and a few hours later Anderson reported her mother had received a phone call from a manager at AT&T, "Michelle," to whom Anderson also sent the photos of the wires she'd sent SOS. Then on Aug. 10, Anderson reported that Michelle had called her and said both AT&T and Charter Communications, Spectrum's parent company, had raised the lines after getting her photos.

And sure enough: "The lines look great and are up where they belong," she said later that day.

So what took so long?

Drennon provided a statement putting the onus on Spectrum: “We raised our cables at this property last month. Our contractor had to wait on Spectrum to raise its cables before we could raise ours any higher."

Charter spokesperson Kim Haas, in turn, said: "We raised our line at AT&T’s request following standard protocol, within standard time frames."

