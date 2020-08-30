SOS: AT&T promises an end to emailed bills for canceled account

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With more than 200,000 employees, some 75 million subscribers and about $180 billion in annual revenues, AT&T is a global telecommunications giant skilled at providing ways to keep us working and connected at a time when businesses have been shuttered and face-to-face interaction sharply curtailed.

But according to former subscriber Jeff Smith, the explanation the company provided for why it couldn't stop emailing him bills for an account he'd canceled was no different than the explanation thousands of substantially smaller and less tech-savvy firms are forced to provide these days: Our office is closed.

Smith, 60, of Verona, emailed SOS on July 20 to say his family canceled AT&T's DirecTV satellite service in March and was given a cancellation "order number," but was then told by the company that it couldn't do anything about stopping the automatic charges to their credit card because the AT&T billing department was "closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus."

The Smiths did what any thinking people would do in such a situation: They called their credit card company and stopped any payment to AT&T.