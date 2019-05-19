Dee Boyd doesn't claim to be an expert in telecommunications hardware. For nearly $300 a month, though, she might reasonably expect her cable TV provider to know a little bit about the systems it relies on to help provide programming.
Boyd, 73, of Madison, said AT&T cable went out on her main TV in February. All that showed up was "a black screen with the words 'no signal' and a number '7' in the upper right corner," she said.
She tried checking connections and turning the cable modem on and off before placing a call to AT&T's tech-support line, which she said conducted a series of remote tests.
"I was told I had a modem problem and they would send me a new modem," she said.
The modem arrived about a week later but made no difference, and two later calls to tech support resulted in essentially the same ineffective advice she'd gotten in the first call.
Frustrated, she agreed to pay $99 for an AT&T technician to come to her home.
"When the technician arrived the next day, it took him about three seconds to fix the problem," Boyd said in a May 9 email to SOS. "The TV was not connected to the HDMI (high-definition multimedia interface), so the cable signal was not being received. By hitting the TV 'input' button on the remote and clicking on HDMI 3, the problem was solved immediately."
In short, the problem was her TV, not AT&T. Nevertheless, Boyd said that when she explained what had happened -- in particular, its tech-support personnel's inability to diagnose over the phone what turned out to be a simple problem -- the company agreed to waive the fee.
It didn't. The $99 kept showing up on her bill along with her usual monthly charge, and calls to the company to straighten out the situation weren't much help.
"I feel I have been given the run-around by AT&T on numerous occasions," said Boyd, a 10-year customer of the telecommunications behemoth. "Every time you call, you have to give the same info over and over again to no avail. I feel that my $99 charge should be rescinded because on at least three occasions technicians failed to diagnose a relatively simple problem and correct it and would not provide a tech service visit without a 'demand' on my part."
SOS contacted AT&T spokesman Phil Hayes on Boyd's behalf on May 9, and four days later Boyd said she got an email from Rudy Ortega in the company's Office of the President.
AT&T does not comment on the particulars of customers' cases, but Boyd said that when she caught up with Ortega by phone on Tuesday, the company still wasn't admitting fault.
Although it did, as a "one-time courtesy," she said, agree to erase the $99 fee.