SOS: At least the refund was well-traveled

After 11 months, dozens of emails, and a route touching on three countries and two U.S. states, Elizabeth Kalscheur's refund for a canceled May 2020 international flight has finally landed.
Kalscheur, 69, of Mount Horeb, had been looking forward to the trip she booked in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down most air travel, including her May 18 flight from Chicago to Iceland and then on to Germany.
She had planned to visit her nephew, then living in Berlin, and along with her sister see sites related to World War II.
"I worked at the Madison veterans hospital for over 40 years and became in awe of the Greatest Generation," said Kalscheur, who now serves as a caretaker for a 96-year-old World War II Purple Heart recipient. "Their remarkable courage and heroism has always stayed with me."
With her trip canceled, she'd spent months trying to get Icelandair and Miami-based booking agent Go To Gate to refund the $919.63 she paid for the flight, she wrote SOS on Dec. 2.
"They each said I had to work with the other company," she wrote "I am now working with Go To Gate since Icelandair supposedly authorized the refund. However, Go To Gate has put up any and all roadblocks."
Sure enough, Icelandair North American communications manager Michael Raucheisen told SOS on Dec. 9 that because it had already refunded the flight's cost to Go To Gate's Swedish partner agency, Supersaver, on Aug. 25, there was nothing else the Reykjavik-based air carrier could do.
Much of Super Saver's website is in Swedish, including it's contact page, which SOS filled out, in English, on Dec. 11 and hoped for the best.
Super Saver responded that same day, in Swedish.
"Tack för att du skrev till oss på Supersaver — vi har nu mottagit ditt ärende," the company said in an unsigned email, or "Thank you for writing to us at Supersaver — we have now received your case."
Subsequent emails responding to SOS and Kalscheur's repeated inquires were, however, in English and semi-signed.
On Dec. 17, Supersaver's "Muzammil F" said a "high volume of emails" was "causing longer response times than usual." On Dec. 29, Supersaver's "Gaurav Y" let SOS and Kalscheuer know that "we have already escalated your request of refund to concerne departement on 17Dec20 for verify refund, so please have to wait for till verification complete." On Jan. 8, Go To Gate's "Narender K" said "we would like to inform you that we have already sent your request to our concern team. Kindly, we request you to please wait and they will contact you."
Finally, on Jan. 18, Kalscheur received an email from Go To Gate saying a refund for $888.92 should arrive in her account in three to five business days.
But why for $30.71 less than what she paid? An unsigned Jan. 19 email from Supersaver says, presumably without irony, that it's "our handling fee."
On Wednesday, Kalscheur also provided SOS with a Jan. 18 email from Supersaver and Go To Gate's parent company, Etraveli Group. It also confirmed the refund and had been sent to the Consumer Protection Division of the Florida Attorney General's office, where Kalscheur had also filed a complaint against Go To Gate on Dec. 8.
Kalscheur said the refund showed up on her credit card account Wednesday.