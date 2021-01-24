SOS: At least the refund was well-traveled

After 11 months, dozens of emails, and a route touching on three countries and two U.S. states, Elizabeth Kalscheur's refund for a canceled May 2020 international flight has finally landed.

Kalscheur, 69, of Mount Horeb, had been looking forward to the trip she booked in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down most air travel, including her May 18 flight from Chicago to Iceland and then on to Germany.

She had planned to visit her nephew, then living in Berlin, and along with her sister see sites related to World War II.

"I worked at the Madison veterans hospital for over 40 years and became in awe of the Greatest Generation," said Kalscheur, who now serves as a caretaker for a 96-year-old World War II Purple Heart recipient. "Their remarkable courage and heroism has always stayed with me."

With her trip canceled, she'd spent months trying to get Icelandair and Miami-based booking agent Go To Gate to refund the $919.63 she paid for the flight, she wrote SOS on Dec. 2.

"They each said I had to work with the other company," she wrote "I am now working with Go To Gate since Icelandair supposedly authorized the refund. However, Go To Gate has put up any and all roadblocks."