SOS: Another long wait for anther partial refund for malfunctioning Samsung TV

Two advocates are better than one, and maybe that's why Matt Landon "only" had to wait another five weeks to be assured of a refund for a TV its manufacturer had been promising, and failing, to fix for twice that long.

Landon, 42, of Platteville, emailed SOS on Nov. 1 to say that earlier this year he'd gotten a pretty good deal on 65-inch Samsung "brand new, not refurbished or a display model" TV. Regular manufacturer's suggested retail price was around $4,500, he said, but he got it for just more than $2,000.

Score one for the savvy consumer, right? Except that in early August, the thing went on the fritz, Landon said.

He sent SOS a photo of the white, vertical line that would appear on the left side of the TV every time he plugged it in, after which "it cycles every few seconds as if it's trying to turn on," he said.

"After a few seconds it turns off again," he said. "When the malfunction began, the image went blurry for a few seconds with functioning audio output. Then it went dark."

Since then Landon had been going back and forth with Samsung in an attempt to bring his one-year warranty to bear and get it fixed, frustrated that after a long day at work, he couldn't unwind with some Roku or video-gaming.

Three appointments to repair the set were made and subsequently canceled by Samsung or its third-party repair firm, he said, with the repair firm telling him it had more repair requests than it did technicians.

Later emails appealing directly to Samsung resulted in a response saying he wasn't eligible for a replacement.

"The email told me it has to show signs of being physically damaged," Landon said. "I thought to myself, 'How do they know it's physically damaged? They haven't even looked at it yet.'"

SOS had just helped a Windsor woman win a partial refund for her 65-inch Samsung TV, which also went kaput in August, and so emailed the anonymous company representative who had been responsive in that case.

"We’ll look into this matter right away" typed the fingers of the presumed human at us.newsroom@sea.samsung.com on Nov. 2.

"Right away" didn't appear to happen until seven days later, when Samsung's rep let SOS know that following another email from SOS on Nov. 7, Samsung's "customer service team is in direct contact with Mr. Landon and is working closely with him to resolve his concerns."

That work included another scheduled and canceled repair appointment, Landon said, a lunch hour and other of Landon's personal time lost to largely fruitless calls to the company's reps, a claim from Samsung that the part needed to repair the TV was in hand, and hopes that Samsung could make the repair on Dec. 5.

Meanwhile, the company told SOS in a Nov. 28 email that its customer service team "continues to work closely with Mr. Landon."

Samsung's insistence on making repairs over writing a check finally broke on Dec. 2, when one of the Samsung reps Landon had been corresponding with, "Milagros D" of Samsung "Extra Care," admitted what might have seemed obvious to some: "We do not have the parts available to repair the unit."

The company would "proceed with the accommodation" — i.e., a refund — Mr. D continued, as long as Landon provided a legible and complete receipt for the TV's purchase in a "non-editable format" that "must be attached to email."

Landon complied and Samsung confirmed it will pick up his malfunctioning TV and provide him a refund of of $2,137.42.

“We aspire to have best-in-class service for all our customers and regret any frustration Mr. Landon may have experienced," Samsung said in an unsigned, emailed statement. "We remain in contact with Mr. Landon in hopes of ensuring his satisfaction. We will carefully review this matter in an effort to constantly improve the customer experience and encourage any customers with questions about our products to contact us at 1-800-SAMSUNG for assistance.”

SOS will remain in contact with Landon to make sure he gets his refund.

