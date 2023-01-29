SOS: Another case for Another Home consignment; another customer made whole

The story in this space three weeks ago about a long-paid-for and finally provided piece of bedroom furniture struck a chord with Anne Alber, who had long been promised not furniture, but cash, from a Middleton consignment shop.
Another Home consignment sold two recliners and a sofa on Alber's behalf more than a year ago, Alber told SOS on Jan. 9, and the business' owner, Julie Daggett, still hadn't paid her the $1,088 she was owed from the transaction.
"I have tried many times to call and go to the store to get my money," she said. "One time I was able to talk to her and she said she would get me the money the next week. I never heard from her after that. Her phone was disconnected and store closed. ... I don't know where to turn. I need the money!"
SOS had determined from its previous encounter with Another Home that, yes, its phone had been disconnected and its business hours were infrequent, at best. It had also received no response from Daggett to messages sent to the store via email and, initially, to Daggett via Facebook Messenger.
It had, however, found a name and number for a woman who appeared to have been Daggett's partner in the consignment business at some point, and that woman told SOS she'd speak to Daggett and shortly thereafter Daggett responded to SOS' Facebook message with her (working) phone number.
In the present case, SOS let Daggett know on Jan. 9 that it would be sharing her number with Alber unless she could show Alber was mistaken, and on Jan. 10 Daggett called SOS and promised to contact Alber and get her the money.
Alber, 83, said she and Daggett connected by phone soon thereafter and Daggett came to her Verona home on Jan. 23 and turned over $1,100 in cash. Alber said she turned down the $12 in change Alber offered.
Daggett did not respond to a request to comment further on the matter.
Fridge frustration
SOS wasn't aware of Carol and Bill Needles' faulty Kenmore refrigerator until they were nearly three months into waiting for the parts needed for Sears to fix it under their one-year warranty, but SOS' involvement did spur a token amount for food lost in the ordeal.
Carol, 62, of Necedah, emailed SOS on Jan. 16 about the refrigerator that had gone kaput Oct. 21. It wouldn't keep things cold again until mid-January, she said, and even then the technician wasn't able to get the unit's water line working.
The couple depended on a mini fridge and a stand-up freezer in the interim, but with her husband on insulin that needs to remain cold, Carol said that if Sears hadn't repeatedly told her the parts were coming and the repairs were imminent, she would have pursued other options.
"If they had been honest with me, I would have gone out to a local store and have them sell me a new refrigerator," she said.
SOS contacted Dana Shoulders of Sears parent company Transformco on Jan. 19. Shoulders subsequently apologized to the couple, explaining in an email that "that particular Kenmore was made for us by Whirlpool and Whirlpool has experienced part delays since practically the onset of the pandemic, as have most other manufacturers."
The Needles' warranty didn't cover food loss, Shoulders informed Carol, but Transformco was willing to send the couple a $100 check as a "courtesy."
It was cold comfort, so to speak, for three months of frustration, but Carol accepted.
