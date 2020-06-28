SOS: Amid finger-pointing, Madison woman gets refunds related to canceled bus tour

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Paulson was already out a trip to New York City to see Ellis Island, the Chelsea Market, the 9/11 Museum and other points of interest. She didn't want to be out $115, too.

Paulson, 80, of Madison, reserved her seat on the Van Galder New York City 2020 trip with a $50 down payment, plus $65 for travel insurance, on Oct. 14, and was set to leave from Madison's Dutch Mill Park and Ride on May 14.

On March 23, the Janesville-based bus line called to say the trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, and she was surprised to learn that instead of crediting her credit card for the $50, Van Galder was providing the refund by way of a snail-mailed check.

"I was told at that time that a refund would be in the mail in four to eight weeks," Paulson wrote to SOS on May 26. "When it didn't come I called their office in Janesville, and (was) told that the person who answered was the only one working in the office. Two weeks ago I wrote the CEO and so far have gotten no response."

Paulson said the woman she spoke with at the Van Galder office said it could be another eight weeks before her refund arrived.