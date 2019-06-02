David Padley's injuries in a May 28, 2018, tractor accident in rural Lodi were severe -- so severe, in fact, that emergency responders decided to send him to the hospital in something faster than the ambulance that arrived on the scene.
He was flown to UW Hospital, where he spent 23 days recovering from broken ribs, spine fractures, a broken clavicle and punctured lungs. He later discovered that his Medicare replacement insurer, Network Health, was refusing to pay the cost of that ambulance not taken because Medicare believed he was responsible for sending it off without him.
Padley, 68, contacted SOS in April, a few months after he'd been sent to collections for not paying the ambulance company's $650 bill. He alleged Network Health had incorrectly told him to file an appeal of the denied claim with Medicare, but later learned that Network was supposed to have filed that appeal on his behalf.
Network in turn told SOS that it didn't know why Padley filed an appeal with Medicare, as he had filed the original claim with them, and that he never appealed Network's decision. Whatever the case, by the time Padley realized all this, it was too late to file the appeal correctly.
It took SOS a few days to get someone from Network on the phone, but Elizabeth "Bess" Waite, the company's manager of appeals and grievances, agreed to take another look at the case.
On April 22, she forwarded notes from Network's customer service department showing that it had contacted Padley to tell him it was reprocessing the claim.
"After discussion and review," the notes read, "Network Health will reprocess ... and allow this claim. This is due to the fact that the ambulance arrived at scene, did do some treatment, however the situation was extremely severe and due to the trauma level they refused transport as an air ambulance needed to transport. Member could not control this and did not refuse transport."
Padley and SOS settled in to see what would happen next, and on May 22 came the happy email.
"Finally heard from them," Padley wrote. "The bill is all paid! (The ambulance company) had to accept the Medicare rate of $191 vs. the $650 they wanted from me, but either way I am off the hook."
Waite confirmed that the ambulance company accepted Network's contracted rate of $191 for services delivered at a time when Padley was in no condition to decide what those services would entail.