SOS: Allstate blames driver for 25% of accident that 100% wasn't his fault

Surveillance video showed, and police agreed, that James Long wasn't responsible for a minor accident last year on a Minneapolis stretch of Interstate.

That wasn't good enough for the company that insured the driver who hit him, though. Allstate decided that his alleged "failure to maintain proper lookout and take correct evasive action" contributed to the sideswipe, according to the company's July 15 claim-decision letter, and Long said it was refusing to pay for 25% of his claim.

Long, 70, of Madison, took exception to this, telling SOS in a Dec. 2 email he had been maintaining "a proper lookout before the accident" and could not have taken corrective action "as no accident had yet occurred." He said he even snail-mailed Interstate surveillance video of the accident to Allstate, which the company never bothered to look at.

"I was not ticketed," he said. "I have a clean driving record and my driving habits have proven to be safe in 55 years of driving in seven countries."

SOS spoke with the Allstate claims adjuster on Long's case, Anthony Harvey, on Dec. 2. He couldn't explain why Long would have been assigned any culpability in the crash — which damaged the front passenger-side of Long's Lexus — and said that because Allstate staff were working from home during the pandemic, there would have been no way to get the mailed video.

SOS' next stop was Allstate's corporate communications department, which asked for the crash report on Long's case, his claim number and other information, all of which the company already had but which SOS provided again on Dec. 7. Long also was able to download the video to Google Drive and SOS shared that with Allstate on Dec. 7 as well.

Three weeks later, SOS and Long had yet to hear anything from Allstate about their joint appeal, but after further SOS prodding and an additional two-plus weeks, Long reported getting a call from Allstate on Jan. 14.

"They have admitted that I have zero negligence in my accident and will pay me 100% of my repairs," he said. "They have sent the money to my account and now I can repair my car."

Those repairs were expected to cost $1,226, and Long had an appointment to get his car fixed on Tuesday.

Allstate communications consultant Jessica Porter refused to confirm the company's change of heart, but acknowledged "the claim has been resolved."

"Because we protect our customers and their privacy, we can’t share specific claim details," she said.

