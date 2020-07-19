SOS: After a year of undeserved bills, former AT&T customer in line for refund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a year of haggling with AT&T, John and Carole Rusch say they were willing to make a contribution of $823.46 to the telecommunications behemoth if it would just stop billing them for an account and a phone number they had long since canceled.

The Rusches, of Hayward, contacted SOS on June 18 to say they'd discovered in August 2019 that AT&T had continued to draw money — $74.86 a month — from their checking account for a cell phone service "family plan" they'd canceled in June 2019.

"My wife called AT&T and after several hours on the phone, was told that the bill was for my old phone number that I was no longer using," John Rusch wrote. "They indicated that this would be 'taken care of.' Assuming all was well, I ignored subsequent emails from AT&T which I simply trashed as 'spam' advertising."

That turned out to be a mistake. Rusch discovered in April while cleaning out his old emails that AT&T had continued to bill the couple, for a total at that point of $823.46. Rusch acknowledged some fault in not paying close enough attention to his account and wasn't entirely sure how he and his wife missed the AT&T charges, but noted the retired couple is financially stable enough to not have to worry too much about money.