SOS: After 63 years, life-changing Bible finds way back to owner's family

Carroll said she found the Bible Walters lent her in a bookshelf while she was doing some downsizing around the house, and knew she couldn't put it in the donation bin. She's not as adept as she might be in searching the World Wide Web and wondered if SOS might help her return the Bible to Walters' family.

SOS had its doubts, given that Walters is a fairly common name and one her descendants might not share, but with details from Carroll was able to find Walters' obituary, and from there one of Walters' grandsons on Facebook and a granddaughter working at a Lodi, California, preschool. Both responded to SOS' inquiries and helped Slayback get in touch with Carroll and SOS in touch with Slayback.

Slayback, 88, said the Bible was returned to her in Lodi, California, in mid-May. She was married to one of the Walters' three children, Monty, who died in 1993.

Slayback said she hadn't spoken to Carroll in 55 or 60 years, but when her in-laws lived in Carmichael they would visit and their children would sometimes play with Carroll's children. She remembered a wood etching of a girl's silhouette that Carroll had once given her.