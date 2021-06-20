SOS: After 63 years, life-changing Bible finds way back to owner's family

Carolyn Carroll was a high-school dropout who got married at 16 and already had three young boys when she met Betty Walters in 1958.
The meeting for Carroll was, quite literally, a gift from God, and 63 years later she wanted to give a little bit of that gift back to Walters' descendants.
Carroll, 85, of Stoughton, and Walters, who died in 2010, met when they lived on the same street in Carmichael, California.
Walters was a Christian, and not one of those only-for-holidays-and-baptisms Christians, either.
She was a "very strong Christian," daughter-in-law Norma Slayback said, and along with her husband, Art, was "eager to share her faith."
Faith was something Carroll needed at the time, and Walters "led me to the lord as a born-again Christian," Carroll said.
"She was really a lovely lady," Carroll said. "I just needed her in my life at that time."
Fast-forward to 2021 and Carroll is still married to her high school sweetheart, John, and, after getting her GED and going to college, a retired public school teacher. The couple moved back to Wisconsin, where John was raised, in 1969.
She remains a Christian, if less strictly devout than she was earlier in her life: "I went back to smoking, drinking and swearing," she laughed, "but I still love the Lord."
Carroll said she found the Bible Walters lent her in a bookshelf while she was doing some downsizing around the house, and knew she couldn't put it in the donation bin. She's not as adept as she might be in searching the World Wide Web and wondered if SOS might help her return the Bible to Walters' family.
SOS had its doubts, given that Walters is a fairly common name and one her descendants might not share, but with details from Carroll was able to find Walters' obituary, and from there one of Walters' grandsons on Facebook and a granddaughter working at a Lodi, California, preschool. Both responded to SOS' inquiries and helped Slayback get in touch with Carroll and SOS in touch with Slayback.
Slayback, 88, said the Bible was returned to her in Lodi, California, in mid-May. She was married to one of the Walters' three children, Monty, who died in 1993.
Slayback said she hadn't spoken to Carroll in 55 or 60 years, but when her in-laws lived in Carmichael they would visit and their children would sometimes play with Carroll's children. She remembered a wood etching of a girl's silhouette that Carroll had once given her.
She wasn't sure what she would do with the Bible, but "my children were very, very close to their grandmother," Slayback said, and she might give it to one of them.
