SOS: A sunless three-season porch? Why bother?

If a three-season porch gets no direct sunlight, can it really be called a three-season porch?
This was the philosophical/architectural conundrum at the heart of Mark Schell's dispute with Menards and the Georgia-based manufacturer of his faulty vinyl flooring.
Schell, 66, said he and a friend installed about 300 square feet of Mohawk Industries Home Expressions flooring in an unheated porch of his Platteville home in September.
Schell said the carpet in the room needed replacing, and "we've got grandchildren and that's kind of become their toy center."
Beginning a week or two after it was installed, though, the flooring started to develop elongated bubbles big enough to pose "trip hazards," he said, so he complained to Menards, where he'd purchased the flooring, and an inspector from Mohawk came out on Nov. 28 and declared the flooring's exposure to direct sunlight had voided the product's warranty.
"We were not told by Menards that it could not be used where it would be exposed to direct sun," Schell wrote SOS on Jan. 25. "Don't all three-season porches have direct sun? Isn't that the point?"
SOS sent Schell's complaint to Menards and Mohawk on Wednesday, along with a photo of one of the boxes the flooring came in that says: "Great for any room in your home! Even three season rooms. -20° to 150°."
Menards spokesman Jeff Abbott responded the next day with a copy of Mohawk's official limited warranty conditions and "owner obligations," having highlighted a "note" added to condition 4 that says: "3 Season Rooms must be enclosed with no exposure to the elements or direct sunlight. If the 3 Season Room does not meet these requirements, it will void the warranty."
Schell said that language didn't appear on or in the flooring box and the first time he was made aware of it was in the Mohawk inspector's report. Amy Bradshaw, of Mohawk's consumer affairs division, said she couldn't comment on "if the box should have the warranty on it or inside."
"Most of the time the warranty guides are not included due to they change all the time," Bradshaw said in a Thursday email, "but the information is on the website as for all our products."
Maybe that's why Menards said that if Schell brought in the faulty flooring and underlay, the store would provide him with store credit for their full value.
Schell said he'd take it.
"While it won't totally recover my ~$900 investment in flooring, labor, etc., it will go a long way," he wrote SOS.
It's a bit cold to be doing a floor project in an unheated porch, but Abbott said the store credit has no expiration date.