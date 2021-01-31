SOS: A sunless three-season porch? Why bother?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Menards spokesman Jeff Abbott responded the next day with a copy of Mohawk's official limited warranty conditions and "owner obligations," having highlighted a "note" added to condition 4 that says: "3 Season Rooms must be enclosed with no exposure to the elements or direct sunlight. If the 3 Season Room does not meet these requirements, it will void the warranty."

Schell said that language didn't appear on or in the flooring box and the first time he was made aware of it was in the Mohawk inspector's report. Amy Bradshaw, of Mohawk's consumer affairs division, said she couldn't comment on "if the box should have the warranty on it or inside."

"Most of the time the warranty guides are not included due to they change all the time," Bradshaw said in a Thursday email, "but the information is on the website as for all our products."

Maybe that's why Menards said that if Schell brought in the faulty flooring and underlay, the store would provide him with store credit for their full value.

Schell said he'd take it.

"While it won't totally recover my ~$900 investment in flooring, labor, etc., it will go a long way," he wrote SOS.