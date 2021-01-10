SOS: A refund for Christmas cargo and a new year insurance assurance

"They say they implemented a 'hold on refunds policy,'" he said.

UPS responded within minutes when SOS sought to investigate the matter on Dec. 29, asking for Bailey's contact information, thanking SOS for bringing the complaint to the company's attention, and promising to contact Bailey.

Bailey said a "wonderful lady" from UPS named Mandi called him on Dec. 30 and said that instead of quibbling over whether the store or the corporate office was at fault, she would mail him a check for the full shipping cost.

Bailey said a check for $75 arrived Thursday.

UPS, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and other shippers have been inundated in recent weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a sharp uptick in online shopping and as batches of the coronavirus vaccine have started going out.

Bailey said Mandi told him that the UPS store should not have been offering the three-day option on the day he sent his package.

As for Stuvengen, a company's missteps had him wasting nearly three hours of his life on hold.

The 61-year-old Orfordville man received a Dec. 4 notice from U.S. Financial Life Insurance Co. that his policy had lapsed because he'd allegedly missed a $591.45 payment due Nov. 2.