SOS: A refund for Christmas cargo and a new year insurance assurance

David Bailey and his wife hoped a gift to their son would get to him in California by Christmas.
Karl Stuvengen was looking for certainty in the new year that the life insurance policy he's been paying on for 30 years is still in effect.
Bailey, 70, of Madison, shipped a slow cooker, a copy of "The Chronicles of Narnia" and a gift card from the UPS store on North Sherman Avenue on Dec. 21, paying $74.48 for UPS' 3 Day Select service that promised to get the gift into their son's hands before Santa started making it down chimneys on Christmas Eve.
But when it didn't show up until after Boxing Day and well into Kwanzaa, Bailey felt he deserved a holiday refund.
Bailey said he called UPS corporate to complain that the package hadn't arrived until Dec. 28, and a supervisor named Tony was professional and kind but couldn't offer him any kind of recompense.
"They say they implemented a 'hold on refunds policy,'" he said.
UPS responded within minutes when SOS sought to investigate the matter on Dec. 29, asking for Bailey's contact information, thanking SOS for bringing the complaint to the company's attention, and promising to contact Bailey.
Bailey said a "wonderful lady" from UPS named Mandi called him on Dec. 30 and said that instead of quibbling over whether the store or the corporate office was at fault, she would mail him a check for the full shipping cost.
Bailey said a check for $75 arrived Thursday.
UPS, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and other shippers have been inundated in recent weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a sharp uptick in online shopping and as batches of the coronavirus vaccine have started going out.
Bailey said Mandi told him that the UPS store should not have been offering the three-day option on the day he sent his package.
As for Stuvengen, a company's missteps had him wasting nearly three hours of his life on hold.
The 61-year-old Orfordville man received a Dec. 4 notice from U.S. Financial Life Insurance Co. that his policy had lapsed because he'd allegedly missed a $591.45 payment due Nov. 2.
He admits the payment was late, but that was mostly because his repeated attempts to set up payment online failed. Besides, he noted the company cashed his check.
U.S. Financial "has completely ignored me for the past two months," he emailed SOS on Dec. 21. "I’m not sure who this company actually is anymore." He said that in a course of one week, he spent two hours, 42 minutes and 23 seconds on three calls to the number on the late notice and never got through to a human.
Indeed, SOS couldn't determine for sure who was in charge at U.S. Financial, so it cast a wide net, sending Stuvengen's concerns to email addresses associated with possible parent companies Equitable, of New York City, and Heritage Life, of Chicago, on Dec 29.
Michelle Casaus, a senior operations manager at Heritage, responded promptly and took responsibility.
Heritage had recently purchased U.S. Financial from Equitable, letters with some "confusing information" had gone out, and the call center was jammed, she said. Leading to the customer service stumbles, she said, was the insurance industry's attempts to accommodate various states' requests to provide policy-holders with some leniency on late payments due to the widespread economic misery caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stuvengen confirmed on Wednesday that Casaus had contacted him to confirm his policy was still in effect and his future payments would be deducted automatically from his checking account.