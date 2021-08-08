SOS: 95-year-old no longer hung out to dry

Putting the clothes out to dry is fine if you live in the country or on Madison's Near East Side, but by the age of 95 you've more than earned the right to launder the new old-fashioned way — with electricity and in a lot less time.

That's what Joanne Holland was counting on when she purchased a new washer and dryer from Home Depot on June 23 for her mother, Eleanor. And yet thanks to a damaged electrical panel and pokey manufacturer, Eleanor's home health agency was forced to dry her clothes the old old-fashioned way.

Joanne, who has financial power of attorney for her mother, said the LG washer and dryer were delivered to her mother's Adams County home by a Home Depot contractor on June 29, when she was informed that setting up the dryer "required more skill than the delivery team was trained to perform."

For one, the new dryer's plug needed a different electrical outlet. When the electrician she hired to install it came on July 1, he informed her that "the back electrical panel of the new LG dryer was damaged and unsafe to use," she said.

The next day, she called Home Depot and reported the problem, she said, but Home Depot told her that since she'd called more than two days after the unit was delivered, it was, um, washing its hands of the matter and recommended she pursue satisfaction with LG.