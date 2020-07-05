SOS: 6 to 8 more weeks of waiting for gift card promised 6 months ago, says Dish Network

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man patient enough to wait six months on a $300 promise is probably patient enough to wait another six to eight weeks — especially when it doesn’t appear he has much choice.

Ken Mertens, 84, of McFarland, signed up for satellite TV through Dish Network around Christmas because the company was offering $300 gift cards to new subscribers and he wasn’t entirely happy with his existing provider.

Mertens said his monthly bill is about $66, and he didn’t expect to see the card in his mailbox anytime soon, because “why would you do that for $300 if they only charged that customer $66 a month?”

He’d give them some time to see that he was a “steady customer,” he told SOS. But when May came and went and the card still hadn’t arrived, he called Dish around June 10.

“They put me on hold about three different times,” he said. When they came back on the line, “they just said no, I wasn’t qualified for one.”

Mertens knew that wasn’t true because in mailings he’d received from the company, it was still advertising the deal. But “because they were so negative and I was burned up,” he didn’t bother arguing and instead called SOS.