SOS: 4 months later, fridge finally fixed

Jill Carlson had more than a year left on her refrigerator's warranty, and it might have seemed at times that it would take that long to get it fixed.
Carlson, 65, of Madison, emailed SOS in May to say that the Kenmore Elite she and her husband, Michael Cavanagh, had purchased from Sears in 2016 along with three other kitchen appliances had stopped working on April 22.
"After multiple failed attempts made through the automated phone system we finally got an appointment and had a repairman come out on 5/8 and tell us we need a new compressor/condenser," she said. "We scheduled a return appointment with him to install the parts on 5/26, more than a month after the refrigerator/freezer stopped working."
The day before the repair was to be made, she and Cavanagh had received no confirmation from Sears' repair company, A&E Factory Service, that the appointment was still on, she said. And indeed, according to the company's automated phone system, the appointment had been delayed nearly a month, to June 23, the couple said.
"We tried unsuccessfully multiple times to reach an actual person to find out what had happened, why the delay and to try to schedule an earlier appointment," Carlson said. "We are trying to get by with just coolers. You can understand our frustration."
June 23 was around the time of their daughter's wedding reception and they had many out-of-state house guests, so when the technician showed up, they were on the back deck and didn't hear the doorbell, Cavanagh said.
A tech returned on July 18, when the repairs were made but didn't take, Carlson said. The fridge, which had been cooling, was warming up again the next day, she said.
SOS had its own delays digging in to Carlson's inquiry — specifically, lots of other pleas for help from lots of other SOS readers — but on July 22 it emailed Dana Shoulders, a manager in the escalated and media complaints office at Transformco, the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company that took over Sears in the wake of its 2019 bankruptcy.
Shoulders is a longtime help to SOS readers of the Sears-product-purchasing variety, and promised to look into Carlson's situation.
With Shoulders' assistance, A&E made two more visits to the Carlson-Cavanagh home, first in mid-August, when Cavanagh said the tech fixed some leaky copper tubing, and then again on Tuesday, when Shoulders said the tech reported the fridge was staying cool and that rattling sound Carlson had heard after the previous visit was caused by fridge being a little too close to the wall and not properly leveled.
The couple said that as of Wednesday, fingers crossed, the unit appeared to be working properly.
Sears a familiar name in the annals of SOS
