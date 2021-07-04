 Skip to main content
SOS: 3-month oven-repair journey finally results in replacement
Let no one accuse Michelle Zentner of being impatient. Three months is a long time to wait for your new oven to be fixed, even if, like in the Zentner household, there's a backup to help keep the family fed.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Zentner's new GE wall oven started doing funky things less than two months after Grand Appliance in Fitchburg installed it in the kitchen of her Mount Horeb home on Jan. 11.

First the oven's light came on and wouldn't turn off, she wrote SOS on June 7. Then a week or two later it started flashing the error message "Close Oven Door. Cooking Paused." And indeed it was; the oven would no longer heat up.

A Grand Appliance service tech came out on March 30 and diagnosed the problem as a faulty oven light switch and ordered a part, which he returned to install on May 6.

It made no difference. Still no functioning oven.

Grand Appliance next thought it would be better for an authorized GE tech to come out, Zentner, 51, said, but that tech didn't show for a scheduled May 10 appointment, and the following 15 days were filled with GE trying to find another tech in the area and Zentner getting little in the way of response to her inquires with the company.

"On May 25, 2021, a GE repairman showed up at our house," Zentner wrote. "I had not been notified they were coming, so I was just glad I was home, and thrilled that someone was there. He used a GE tablet to get the error code and the code that showed up indicated that the main circuit board was faulty, which he said was rare. He ordered the part and scheduled to install it the next week on June 1."

The circuit board was installed as promised, but guess what?

"The exact same error message showed up," Zentner said.

Zentner said she'd already been told that if the GE tech couldn't fix it, she'd get a new oven. But again, her inquires with GE over the next week went largely ignored, she said, and to top it off, after a final, three-hour wait on hold with GE customer service, she was told the company still wanted to try to repair it.

"We are quickly approaching three and a half months of a brand new oven that was only usable for about 45 days sitting in my kitchen and being useless," she said. "This was not a discount oven, or even purchased at a sale price. It is a full price wall oven with a warranty."

Faced with a compelling story delivered by Wisconsin's second-largest, 182-year-old newspaper, Grand Appliance and GE responded within two days.

"We forwarded the consumer’s letter to the manufacturer and they approved the exchange this morning," said Chris Larsen, Grand Appliance customer service manager. "Our sales team will be reaching out to the customer to schedule."

Then came "Whitney," with GE: "We have been in touch with this consumer and agreed to exchange the product at no charge. It should be completed in the next week."

Zentner said the oven arrived on June 14. So far, it works — no mysterious oven light or intransigent error code.

