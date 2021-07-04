SOS: 3-month oven-repair journey finally results in replacement

Let no one accuse Michelle Zentner of being impatient. Three months is a long time to wait for your new oven to be fixed, even if, like in the Zentner household, there's a backup to help keep the family fed.

Zentner's new GE wall oven started doing funky things less than two months after Grand Appliance in Fitchburg installed it in the kitchen of her Mount Horeb home on Jan. 11.

First the oven's light came on and wouldn't turn off, she wrote SOS on June 7. Then a week or two later it started flashing the error message "Close Oven Door. Cooking Paused." And indeed it was; the oven would no longer heat up.

A Grand Appliance service tech came out on March 30 and diagnosed the problem as a faulty oven light switch and ordered a part, which he returned to install on May 6.

It made no difference. Still no functioning oven.

Grand Appliance next thought it would be better for an authorized GE tech to come out, Zentner, 51, said, but that tech didn't show for a scheduled May 10 appointment, and the following 15 days were filled with GE trying to find another tech in the area and Zentner getting little in the way of response to her inquires with the company.