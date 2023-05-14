Lois Smith says she attempted off and on for more than 25 years to determine whether she was entitled to any proceeds from her now-deceased husband’s long-ago membership in a now-defunct agricultural co-op.

Francis Smith raised a few cattle and hogs and for many years got his feed and conducted other business at the Rio Farmers Union Co-op, Lois said. He died in 1996, and it wasn’t long after that a friend told Lois that she’d received money from her deceased father’s co-op account, she said.

Lois, 87, of Poynette, said that in the succeeding years, she made a number of calls and submitted a number of documents to the Rio co-op and its successor company, but that she either ran into a brick wall or was told any money Francis had with the co-op now belonged to the co-op. In January, after hearing about SOS’ services, she called SOS instead.

Part of Lois’ trouble might have been that the Rio co-op no longer exists as a standalone entity. Through a complicated series of mergers and acquisitions involving several different co-ops and companies stretching over 116 years, what was the Rio co-op is now included under the umbrella of the Cottage Grove-based ALCIVIA, also known by its formal name, Landmark Services Cooperative.

It took a couple of tries to get someone at ALCIVIA on the phone, but on Feb. 1, ALCIVIA manager Sheila Oates gave SOS the name and number of someone else at the co-op, accountant Kyle Lettner, whom Oates said Lois would need to call and provide the last four digits of Francis’ social security number and other information to see if the co-op could track down his old Rio account.

SOS passed all this on to Lois, who shortly thereafter did as she was directed — including mailing in a copy of Francis’ death certificate — and in late February Lettner told SOS that the co-op had found Francis’ account but that it would be a few weeks before it could cut Lois a check.

Lois reported on April 24 that the check for $167.36 arrived the day before. She was pleased but curious: Did that amount include the interest presumably accrued on her ex-husband’s account over the preceding 27 years?

“I just cannot believe that they could get by with this,” she said in a voice mail to SOS. “If you’d give them a call and ask them what’s going on, I’d appreciate it, because I wouldn’t know any more after I asked them anyway.”

ALCIVIA marketing manager Ashley Schumacher explained in an email to SOS that co-op members earn “patronage” — i.e., money — “on qualified purchases over the course of the fiscal year.”

The co-op’s board of directors votes on how much of that to distribute to members in the form of cash or as equity on their accounts. At ALCIVIA, once members reach the age of either 70 or 78 — depending on which co-ops they were members of before all those past mergers and acquisitions — they can get those payouts. If a member dies, the next of kin gets it.

But, she said, as the equity isn’t a deposit, it doesn’t earn interest. She also said ALCIVIA does not have any record of Lois’ attempts to recover her husband’s equity.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $220,549.11 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS Phone: 608-252-6198 Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708