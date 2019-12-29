SOS: 2-month, 5-letter quest to correct TV bill ends in 1 phone call

What Kathy and Terry Edwards didn't have was a "security pass code." What they did have was proof -- and the address for SOS.

The Edwardses, of Friendship, wrote in early December to relay their tale of frustration with DirecTV parent company AT&T, which for more than two months had been insisting that the couple had failed to pay their September TV bill.

In reality, they had, and they provided a copy of their bank statement to prove it. There it was: $171 posted to "AT&T Services" on Sept. 17.

The Edwardses included the statement among the five letters it sent to the company (the couple does not use email) trying to get the problem fixed, and made multiple phone calls as well.

But repeatedly on the phone, AT&T officials told Kathy she needed to provide a "security pass code" for them to help.

"Don't ask for a pass code!" the couple wrote to the company on Nov. 10 in a letter shared with SOS. "We don't have one. No one ever contacted us to get one!"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And what is it with all the cloak and dagger anyway? Kathy wondered in a phone call with SOS. "You're not Fort Knox. You're a cable company."