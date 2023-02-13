Erica Thompson’s then-12-year-old son was complaining of cold symptoms and his school wouldn’t let him back without a negative test for COVID-19, so she took him to the UW Health clinic in Verona.

Sixteen months later, UW Health is finally letting her off the hook for more than $2,000 in charges for two additional tests neither she nor her son asked for and didn’t know would be conducted.

The good news? The tests were negative and today the boy’s a happy and healthy 13-year-old.

Thompson, 38, of Verona, emailed SOS on Jan. 2 asking if UW Health could “bill me for a service that they say they provided even though we didn’t go in to get this done and as a parent we did not give consent for them to further test my son’s COVID test.”

The additional, unrequested service were tests for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and whooping cough — both done, as with the COVID test, via nasal swab.

The COVID test cost $366, according to an invoice Thompson received in December, and the RSV and whooping cough combined cost $2,613.

Under those charges were listed an insurance payment of $274.50 for the COVID test and two “contractual adjustments” — basically the difference between what UW Health charges and what insurance has agreed to pay — totaling $557.25, leaving her a bill of $2,147.25.

Thompson said that after she received the first bill for the tests in December 2021, she contacted the clinic and was told the “physician didn’t get consent to do the additional testing and actually submitted this bill to be written off.”

It was subsequently written off, she said, “but then went to a fiscal committee that ended up overturning the write-off.”

Thompson, a mother of three, only found out about that committee’s reversal of the reversal in November, when she accidentally made a payment on her son’s account thinking it was the account of a different son — because as far as she knew at the time, only that other son had an outstanding balance.

In a series of electronic health record messages between Thompson and UW Health — shared with SOS — Thompson politely informed UW Health billing rep “Melinda” of the earlier zeroing-out of her son’s bill, and Melinda informed Thompson that “the discretionary adjustment request for charges to be removed was been denied (sic). There was no error on UW Health’s part. ... The care was provided and appropriate for charges.”

Thompson filled out a form authorizing UW Health to speak with SOS about the outstanding bill in mid-January, and on Jan. 26, UW Health media relations manager Sara Benzel said a hold was put on Thompson’s bill while the health care behemoth sorted the situation out.

That turned out not to be the case, as Thompson received a letter in early February from a collections agency demanding the bill’s payment. Benzel said she would check that out and on Tuesday, Thompson reported getting a phone call from a woman with UW Health patient accounts.

She “called me to say that UW Health has reversed the bill for my son and credited the insurance company for the payments that were made,” Thompson said.

Understandably, Thompson said it would be “nice to have a letter from UW stating this,” given that she’d been told this once before and it turned out to be false, and “I have trust issues now.”

Benzel said Tuesday that letter would be provided, and SOS will check back to ensure that it is.

She also provided a statement on behalf of the health system saying that while the testing panel Thompson’s son received “can be beneficial for the comprehensive results it provides, it has been determined that a COVID-19 test was sufficient under these circumstances and the family will not be responsible for the cost of the panel.

“UW Health has since expanded the guidance labeling on respiratory tests to offer providers additional recommendations for which tests to use for each patient and circumstance,” the statement says.

