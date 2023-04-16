Michael Pendleton says Walmart told him his photos weren't clear enough to prove they actually depicted one of the retailing behemoth's house-label TVs.

There was some irony in that for the 67-year-old Pendleton, of Boscobel, who said the picture on the 50-inch Onn TV he purchased from the Richland Center Walmart in February 2022 wasn't clear enough six months later for him to watch the Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, and the "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza" reruns he enjoys.

Pendleton contacted SOS in mid-March to say the picture on the TV he'd paid $298 for was only showing up at the very top and the very bottom of the screen, leaving a big black hole in the middle.

Luckily, the unit came with a yearlong warranty, and he'd also shelled out an additional $50 for a four-year extended warranty. Not so luckily, his efforts to activate them were proving unsuccessful.

Pendleton said he'd gone to the store in August when the TV's screen went out, and the store gave him a copy of his receipt and directed him to send in photos of the front and rear of the TV, with the rear showing the model number.

That's what he did, he said, but Walmart told him the photos weren't clear enough.

Pendleton waited until after the four-year warranty went into effect in February and, assuming Walmart still had the allegedly blurry photos of the TV, contacted SOS for its help.

SOS filled out Walmart's online media-contact form on March 20 and emailed its senior vice president and global treasurer, Dan Binder, on April 3, and heard nothing in return.

But on April 5, Pendleton said that a couple days after he'd spoken to SOS on March 20, "Ethan" from Walmart called him and provided a phone number to re-send his photos of the malfunctioning TV. That he did, he said, and this time, “they weren’t so picky about those photos either.”

A couple of days after that, Pendleton said, Walmart's warranty company called “and they were ready to proceed with the claim," and a paper check for $298 arrived in his mailbox on April 3. Walmart also sent him a $50 gift card to compensate him for the cost of the extended warranty, he said.

SOS sought to verify this happy result on April 5 with another message sent through the company's online media-contact form, another email to Binder, messages to the company via Twitter and Facebook, and a call to the company's media line, which directs reporters back to the company's website.

The persistence paid off later that afternoon, when Walmart senior manager of media relations Robert Arrieta emailed to say: "Our customer care team worked with this customer and the warranty company. The warranty company wrote Mr. Pendleton a check that covered his cost the last week of March."

There remains one comparatively small glitch, however: Pendleton said that when he tried to activate the $50 gift card at the Richland Center Walmart, staff there told him it had no value.

SOS will pursue the rest of Pendleton's refund in the coming weeks.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $220,186.75 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708