 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SOS

Fridge delivery damaged kitchen floor; SOS helping to get it fixed

  • 0

Beth and Dave Schultz bought their new refrigerator from regional chain Grand Appliance and TV, and North American shipping company J.B. Hunt oversaw getting it to their home.

Their collective response when the Schultzes alleged their wood floors were damaged during installation?

Don't look at us.

Beth said the fridge was delivered, without the use of floor protection, to their McFarland home on Dec. 21. The resulting damage is admittedly minor, based on photos Dave shared with SOS, but Beth said that when they first contacted Grand Appliance about it, their response was "that's why we have insurance" and asked him to get two estimates for the repair.

They said no one from Grand or its insurance company looked at the damage, but two people from the company J.B. Hunt subcontracted with to do the actual delivery — including one of the fridge's deliverers — did and they told Grand it wasn't their fault. 

Instead, the delivery company told Grand "we did it ourselves and are trying to get Grand/Hunt to pay for it," Beth said.

People are also reading…

"The estimate we received was for refinishing all the wood floors, because the flooring company said that they can't just repair an area of damage as the stain wouldn't match and it would always be obvious," Beth told SOS in a Feb. 5 email. "The other company we spoke to said the same thing. Grand used this estimate as further proof that we were lying as a way to get our floors refinished."

Grand customer service supervisor Justin Hamelin told the Schultzes in a Jan. 14 email, subsequently shared with SOS, that "the marks seem to be made by various different objects (not just appliances) and are in locations where the crew was not working." As a result, he said, Grand was denying the claim.

SOS first contacted JB Hunt and the manager of the Fitchburg Grand Appliance where the Schultzes purchased the refrigerator on Feb. 11. They didn't respond.

SOS then emailed those two plus Hamelin on Feb. 15 and asked to see any photos of the delivery, as Beth had said in their initial plea to SOS that Grand had told them that the third-party delivery company had told Grand that the delivery crew did, in fact, use floor protection and would have taken photos of same.

Still no response.

Finally, SOS on Feb. 22 emailed Grant and JB Hunt to explain that it would be including the Schultzes' story in a future column about companies that aren't responsive to their customers complaints or reject their customers' claims for compensation without providing much evidence to back those rejections up.

Crickets.

But all the pestering did appear to have some impact because a few hours after SOS made its first inquiry, someone from J.B. Hunt's corporate office in Arkansas contacted the Schultzes "out of the blue."

"They mentioned that they were just made aware of the situation and first indications are that they will settle with us," he said.

Later that month, the company "was very willing to settle," Dave reported, and in the end it agreed to pay $3,824.85 to repair the floor, while tossing in another $1,000.

Dave said they were hoping to have the work done in May.

SOS gets hot and cold with oven and fridge fixes

Read up on how SOS helps apply some pressure in the cause of functioning appliances.

SOS: Refund finally promised for defective stove
Just Ask Us

SOS: Refund finally promised for defective stove

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I have heard nothing back nor have I called anymore to follow up on my end, as I’m beyond frustrated and at my wits' end."

SOS: One oven hood returned, one oven installation fee refunded
Just Ask Us

SOS: One oven hood returned, one oven installation fee refunded

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With an assist from SOS and quick action on the part of two retailers, both women are getting what they want.

SOS: Samsung refrigerator refund — doubled, not cubed
Just Ask Us

SOS: Samsung refrigerator refund — doubled, not cubed

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Plus, she said, the thing wouldn't give her cubes, only crushed.

SOS: Bill collector called off in wake of failed washing machine repair
Just Ask Us

SOS: Bill collector called off in wake of failed washing machine repair

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"USA Today will pay for what you put her through," intones Woodrow lead singer Connor Brennan.

SOS: Whirlpool promises 'buybacks' of self-cleaning ovens that don't
Just Ask Us

SOS: Whirlpool promises 'buybacks' of self-cleaning ovens that don't

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I was told the stains are cosmetic and that Whirlpool would send a me a free cleaning kit! This is not acceptable!"

SOS: Self-cleaning oven wasn't, so Madison woman promised refund
Just Ask Us

SOS: Self-cleaning oven wasn't, so Madison woman promised refund

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

She was miffed to discover that the self-cleaning feature isn't.

SOS: Life's not so good with refrigerator that won't stay cold
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS: Life's not so good with refrigerator that won't stay cold

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"We made headway, but this is a problem everyone is having," she said.

SOS: Lodi man expecting refund for allegedly faulty fridge
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS: Lodi man expecting refund for allegedly faulty fridge

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Mary contends Gene flubbed the fridge's settings; Gene said Nick's repairs largely consisted of unplugging the fridge and plugging it back in.

SOS: Replacement promised for fridge that couldn't maintain stable temperature
Just Ask Us

SOS: Replacement promised for fridge that couldn't maintain stable temperature

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"The temperature inside went to about 60 degrees and all our food spoiled: bacon, leftover pizza, lettuce, milk, eggs, four salad dressings ... ."

SOS: Holey spoilage! Verona couple gets new refrigerator
Just Ask Us

SOS: Holey spoilage! Verona couple gets new refrigerator

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"But apparently because I did not look at the back of my refrigerator on a daily basis — because who does? — they could do nothing for me," said Michele Bethke.

SOS: Cold cash to replace warm fridge
Just Ask Us

SOS: Cold cash to replace warm fridge

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"There were several afternoons where I just sat down and cried."

SOS: Having given up on fridge fix, woman waits for refund from ex-mayor
Just Ask Us

SOS: Having given up on fridge fix, woman waits for refund from ex-mayor

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The back-order list was so long that by May, Roman gave up on the part ever coming in and purchased a new refrigerator.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics