Fridge delivery damaged kitchen floor; SOS helping to get it fixed

Beth and Dave Schultz bought their new refrigerator from regional chain Grand Appliance and TV, and North American shipping company J.B. Hunt oversaw getting it to their home.

Their collective response when the Schultzes alleged their wood floors were damaged during installation?

Don't look at us.

Beth said the fridge was delivered, without the use of floor protection, to their McFarland home on Dec. 21. The resulting damage is admittedly minor, based on photos Dave shared with SOS, but Beth said that when they first contacted Grand Appliance about it, their response was "that's why we have insurance" and asked him to get two estimates for the repair.

They said no one from Grand or its insurance company looked at the damage, but two people from the company J.B. Hunt subcontracted with to do the actual delivery — including one of the fridge's deliverers — did and they told Grand it wasn't their fault.

Instead, the delivery company told Grand "we did it ourselves and are trying to get Grand/Hunt to pay for it," Beth said.

"The estimate we received was for refinishing all the wood floors, because the flooring company said that they can't just repair an area of damage as the stain wouldn't match and it would always be obvious," Beth told SOS in a Feb. 5 email. "The other company we spoke to said the same thing. Grand used this estimate as further proof that we were lying as a way to get our floors refinished."

Grand customer service supervisor Justin Hamelin told the Schultzes in a Jan. 14 email, subsequently shared with SOS, that "the marks seem to be made by various different objects (not just appliances) and are in locations where the crew was not working." As a result, he said, Grand was denying the claim.

SOS first contacted JB Hunt and the manager of the Fitchburg Grand Appliance where the Schultzes purchased the refrigerator on Feb. 11. They didn't respond.

SOS then emailed those two plus Hamelin on Feb. 15 and asked to see any photos of the delivery, as Beth had said in their initial plea to SOS that Grand had told them that the third-party delivery company had told Grand that the delivery crew did, in fact, use floor protection and would have taken photos of same.

Still no response.

Finally, SOS on Feb. 22 emailed Grant and JB Hunt to explain that it would be including the Schultzes' story in a future column about companies that aren't responsive to their customers complaints or reject their customers' claims for compensation without providing much evidence to back those rejections up.

Crickets.

But all the pestering did appear to have some impact because a few hours after SOS made its first inquiry, someone from J.B. Hunt's corporate office in Arkansas contacted the Schultzes "out of the blue."

"They mentioned that they were just made aware of the situation and first indications are that they will settle with us," he said.

Later that month, the company "was very willing to settle," Dave reported, and in the end it agreed to pay $3,824.85 to repair the floor, while tossing in another $1,000.

Dave said they were hoping to have the work done in May.

