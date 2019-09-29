Q: With the current cases of lung disease with e-cigarettes, is it better to smoke regular cigarettes?
A: People who have quit smoking through using e-cigarettes and vaping should not return to regular cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommended stopping the use of e-cigarettes following the outbreak of severe lung injuries that appear to be connected to vaping. If a person does continue to use e-cigarettes, he or she should be watchful for symptoms related to the injuries, including coughing, shortness of breath, vomiting or abdominal pain.
If you have such symptoms and have recently used an e-cigarette, the CDC recommends seeing a doctor or other health care provider.
More than 800 people across the country — including 50 to 100 in Wisconsin — have become ill with lung injuries after vaping, and 12 have died, according to the CDC. More than 75% reported using e-cigarettes containing THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
"The latest findings from the investigation into lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use, or vaping, suggest products containing THC play a role in the outbreak," the CDC said.
The CDC does not know what specific chemical or chemicals are causing the lung injuries, and no single product or substance has been linked to all of the lung injury cases.
Cigarette smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC, which is nearly one out of every five deaths.
Smokers are also more likely to develop heart disease or suffer a stroke than nonsmokers.
Other treatments supported by scientific evidence for quitting smoking — including vaping — include counseling, prescription medications and nicotine replacement therapies such as lozenges, chewing gum or patches.
— Shelley K. Mesch