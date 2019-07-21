Q: Why is trash collected every week but recycling only collected every other week in Madison?
A: Madison Streets Division collects trash more frequently, in part, because of the nature of it -- trash stinks and attracts pests -- spokesman Bryan Johnson said, but recycling doesn't pose that same nuisance.
"If you think of the putrescent material contained within the trash -- spoiled food, diapers, pet waste, and so on -- that’s the kind of material that needs to be collected weekly so flies and nasty smells don’t become a problem," Johnson said.
As long as recycling is clean and dry, as it should be, Johnson said, there isn't the same need to have those materials hauled away.
Residents do occasionally ask to have more frequent recycling collections, Johnson said, but weekly collection programs have not been shown to generate more pounds of recycled materials collected.
For residents who do find themselves with overflowing recycling bins, Johnson had a few suggestions.
First, residents can check that they have the largest recycling cart size and order the largest for free through the city's website. The sizing information can be found at go.madison.com/recycling-carts.
Residents can also save space in their carts by flattening boxes. Johnson said cans and bottles shouldn't be flattened or crushed, though, because those flattened materials don't register properly in the sorting machine.
Excess recycling can also be taken to the Madison drop-off sites at 4602 Sycamore Ave. or 1501 W. Badger Road.
If those options aren't enough, residents can also purchase a second recycling cart. To order a second cart, go to go.madison.com/second-cart.
-- Shelley K. Mesch