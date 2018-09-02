Q: Where can I get low-cost spay or neuter services for my pets?
A: Spaying and neutering pets is beneficial for pets and owners for a variety of reasons. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals provides a search tool to find local, low-cost options for spay and neuter services.
In Madison, two clinics listed are the Madison Cat Project, which spays and neuters cats, and the Spay Me! Clinic, which sees dogs and cats.
The Madison Cat Project has two spay and neuter options, according to its website. One Saturday every month, volunteers spay and neuter outdoor cats for a donation of $35. Appointments for indoor or companion cats can be made Monday through Friday at the clinic, and because staff perform this surgery, the minimum donation is $50.
The Spay Me! Clinic takes dogs and cats with different prices for the procedure, according to its website. A dog's spay is $95 and neuter is $80. Indoor cars can be spayed or neutered for $55, and outdoor cars -- which must get their ear tipped -- cost $40.
Spaying and neutering pets prevents unwanted litters, which also controls and prevents pet homelessness. Animals also benefit in other ways from being spayed and neutered.
Spaying female animals can prevent uterine infections and breast tumors, according to the Dane County Humane Society. Neutering male animals prevents testicular cancer and some prostate problems.
Behaviors relating to mating instincts will also be better controlled after an animal is spayed or neutered, the Humane Society said. Female cats won't go into heat -- preventing the yowling and frequent urination -- and male dogs will be less likely to wander away from home to find a mate, which will prevent them from getting into trouble or injured when outside.
-- Shelley K. Mesch