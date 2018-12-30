Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX MOVING IN MONDAY... .FREEZING RAIN WILL BEGIN SPREADING INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN AROUND SUNRISE ON MONDAY, LIKELY MAKING TRAVEL HAZARDOUS ACROSS THE AREA. AS TEMPERATURES WARM, THE SOUTHEAST WILL CHANGE OVER TO ALL RAIN BY LATE MORNING. THE AREA OF FREEZING RAIN WILL QUICKLY LIFT NORTH AND CHANGE TO SNOW AS IT REACHES AREAS NORTH OF MADISON. THE AREA FROM SHEBOYGAN SOUTHWEST THROUGH MADISON TO DARLINGTON COULD SEE A WINTRY MIX FOR MUCH OF THE DAY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 4 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE FROM SAUK COUNTY, EAST TO FOND DU LAC. A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN OR DRIZZLE IS POSSIBLE AS THE PRECIPITATION IS WINDING DOWN MONDAY NIGHT. THIS IS A VERY COMPLICATED WEATHER FORECAST WITH TEMPERATURES HOVERING VERY CLOSE TO THRESHOLD LEVELS, AND ALSO CHANGING THROUGHOUT THE DAY. THOSE PLANNING TO TRAVEL, OR ARE INVOLVED IN CLEAN UP EFFORTS SHOULD STAY UP TO DATE ON WHAT WILL BE A VERY DYNAMIC FORECAST. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN IN THE MORNING. THEN MIXED RAIN AND SNOW IS EXPECTED IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST MONDAY NIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&