Philippines checking typhoon's damage, casualties amid rains

A satellite image with land graphic borders shows the width and trajectory of Typhoon Mangkhut as it approaches the Philippines Sept. 14. Typhoons are the same type of storm systems as hurricanes, only called a different name. (RAMMB and CIRA via AP)

Q: What is the difference between a hurricane and a typhoon?

A: The storms themselves are actually the same, according to the National Ocean Service, with the locations determining which word is used.

In the U.S., we see hurricanes hit the East Coast as well as Caribbean nations each year, like Hurricane Florence, which hit the coast of North and South Carolina in September.

Typhoons, on the other hand, are the same type of weather event, but instead they batter island nations and shorelines in the Northwest Pacific Ocean like the Philippines, which was devastated by a typhoon in September.

Hurricanes and typhoons are both tropical cyclones, characterized as "a rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms that originated over tropical or subtropical waters and has closed, low-level circulation," the Ocean Service said.

— Shelley K. Mesch

Send questions to: justaskus@madison.com; Just Ask Us, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708.

Shelley K. Mesch is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She earned a degree in journalism from DePaul University.

