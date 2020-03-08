Just Ask Us: What is the oldest building on Madison's Isthmus?

"These buildings from the mid-19th century were typically very small," he said. "Many have been added on to, or covered up with modern siding. So, when you look at a building today, it could bear very little resemblance to the original."

Another way of determining a building's historical significance is by looking at tax records. It helps that Wisconsin generally and Dane County specifically have kept "really good records," DeRose said. But that approach still has its limitations. It doesn't account for family histories, journal entries or other forms of personal documentation that might shine a light on changes made to a particular property.

Further complicating the question, many old buildings in Madison have been moved from their original locations. That could be the case "even for a building where you think there's no way it could have been moved because it's made of brick or stone," DeRose said. "And once a building is moved, the tax records kind of go out the window."

In a 2006 report titled "The Oldest Known Buildings in Madison," former city preservation planner Katherine Rankin noted the "intriguing possibility" of a house on East Mifflin Street that is rumored to be a relocated log cabin.