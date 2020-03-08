Just Ask Us: What is the oldest building on Madison's Isthmus?

Q: What is the oldest building on the Isthmus?
A: It's impossible to say for sure, because the answer is continually changing as more historical information comes to light.
The oldest designated historic landmark in Madison is the Keyes House at 102 E. Gorham St., built in 1852. But that makes it the oldest building for which somebody has filed designation paperwork, not the longest-standing building overall.
"There are a lot of old buildings out there, and they all don't automatically become a designated landmark," said Joseph DeRose, a survey and registration historian with the State Historic Preservation Office.
To DeRose's knowledge, the Hickory Hill House at 1721 Hickory Hill Drive, built in 1842, is the oldest building in Madison. That isn't the final answer, either, because the Hickory Hill House is in the Spring Harbor Neighborhood on the West Side — not on the Isthmus.
Estimating a building's age is often a matter of tearing into the walls and making an educated guess based on the era of construction style, DeRose said. What's disguised as a 1920s bungalow may have the skeleton of a much older home built by early settlers.
"These buildings from the mid-19th century were typically very small," he said. "Many have been added on to, or covered up with modern siding. So, when you look at a building today, it could bear very little resemblance to the original."
Another way of determining a building's historical significance is by looking at tax records. It helps that Wisconsin generally and Dane County specifically have kept "really good records," DeRose said. But that approach still has its limitations. It doesn't account for family histories, journal entries or other forms of personal documentation that might shine a light on changes made to a particular property.
Further complicating the question, many old buildings in Madison have been moved from their original locations. That could be the case "even for a building where you think there's no way it could have been moved because it's made of brick or stone," DeRose said. "And once a building is moved, the tax records kind of go out the window."
In a 2006 report titled "The Oldest Known Buildings in Madison," former city preservation planner Katherine Rankin noted the "intriguing possibility" of a house on East Mifflin Street that is rumored to be a relocated log cabin.
Similarly, a house at 140 E. Gorham St. "is said to have some very thick walls, which may indicate logs underneath," she wrote. "Since the sawmills were in use here within a year of the first crews arriving to build the first capitol building (1837), any log cabins that remain on the Isthmus were probably built in the first year or two of settlement."
The oldest building on the Isthmus identified in Rankin's report is the Isaac Robertson house at 222 N. Pinckney St., about a block away from the Keyes House on Gorham Street. The large brick Victorian was built in 1847 — a year before Wisconsin became a state — and was long ago converted into a four-unit apartment building that "may have parts of the original 1847 house within it," she wrote.
Rankin's report acknowledges that, despite the efforts of historians, "some mysteries are probably lost in the mists of time." On the other hand, it's always possible that the written record offers fresh revelations, or a homeowner uncovers evidence of a construction style that predates the Isaac Robertson house.
"It's pretty rare," DeRose said, "but I would never categorically exclude it."
Though so much has been obscured by time, there is another way of looking at the question that provides a more definitive answer. Heather Bailey, the city's current preservation planner, said that the Native American mounds scattered throughout Madison are the oldest known human structures on the Isthmus.
