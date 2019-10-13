Q: What does it mean for the lakes to be near the 100-year flood level?
A: A common misconception is that Madison’s lakes only reach the 100-year flood level once every 100 years, but the measure actually represents a probability, said John Reimer, assistant director of the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department.
“It doesn’t mean you have one time in 100 years,” Reimer said. “It’s a 1% chance of occurring.”
Each lake has a 1% chance of reaching its 100-year flood level in any given year. Although statistically unlikely, it’s possible for the lakes to reach the 100-year flood elevation twice in one year, two years in a row or more, Reimer said.
Lake Monona’s 100-year flood level, or 1% flood level, is 847.7 feet. At one point last year, the lake was almost one foot above its 1% flood level, reaching an historic high of 848.53 feet on Sept. 6, 2018 — 0.83 feet above the 100-year flood level, according to data from the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department.
This year, Lake Monona got very close to reaching its 100-year flood threshold. On Oct. 3, 4 and 6, it was only 0.05 feet below the 1% flood level after a week of heavy rain.
As of Sunday, Lake Monona had declined to an elevation of 847.34 feet, or 0.36 feet below the 100-year flood level.
Lake Mendota has never reached its 100-year flood level of 852.80 feet. Its historic high was 852.74 on June 6, 2000.
Lake Waubesa hit its 100-year flood level of 847.0 beet both this year and last year. On Sept. 6, 2018 it was 0.86 feet above that level. This year, it was 0.1 feet above that level on Oct. 4 and 6.
Lake Kegonsa has not reached its 1% flood level this year, but it did last year. In June 2018, its elevation was 845.74 feet, which was 0.54 feet above the 1% flood level.
Reimer said after last year’s flooding and heavy rain at the start of October, the lakes are groundwater are very saturated.
“We just have a lot of water,” Reimer said.
-- Emily Hamer