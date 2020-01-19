Just Ask Us: What do robins eat during the winter?

Q: What do robins eat during the winter months when they stay up north?

A: While many robins migrate south for the winter season, Matt Reetz, executive director of the Madison Audubon Society, said some tend to stay in Wisconsin.

Robins eat a lot of insects in the summer, but those food sources diminish as temperatures drop and the ground freezes.

"They switch almost entirely to berries, and it's a good food source for them," Reetz said.

Robins move around in flocks and work together to track berry resources, Reetz said. There are only so many resources here in the winter so that not many birds can be sustained, which is why most migrate south.

Reetz said his best guess is 5% to 20% of robins stay in the north, and it's hard to get a sense of how many robins are around in the first place. The number of birds even common to the area "drops significantly" in winter, he said.

It can be helpful for people to put out berries and seeds for birds, including robins, Reetz said.