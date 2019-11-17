Q: What do local coffee shops do with leftover food items at the end of the day?
A: Some Madison coffee shops stick to the practice of offering up leftover menu and bakery items at discounted prices. Whatever sandwiches, pastries and other delectables left after those sales are often claimed by employees.
Crescendo Espresso Bar, with two locations at 1859 Monroe St. and 719 Hilldale Way, deals with leftovers that way. Jess Scott, manager of both locations, said employees tend to be good at claiming whatever is left after pastries are wrapped up and put on sale as "day-old pastries" the next day.
Miles Voss, manager of Lakeside Street Coffee House on 402 W. Lakeside St., said there are usually not many food items left at the end of the day, making it easier to give the few treats away to employees. On occasion, there will be a "really good" bakery item that doesn't sell out for some reason, so they will offer up that item the next day for a dollar off.
"We don't throw away leftovers," Voss said. "The only bakery (items) we throw away are things that have been dropped."
Barriques, with cafes across the city, does it a little differently. Makenzie Engel, manager at the 127 W. Washington Ave. location, said they sell their leftovers from the day at half price during the last two hours they are open. At the end of the night, whatever is left is usually what employees snack on the next day.
"There's very little wastage, and it's not super often that we throw things away," Engel said.
The other seven Madison locations follow a similar protocol, Engel said.
— Shanzeh Ahmad