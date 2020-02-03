You are the owner of this article.
Just Ask Us: What do dorms do with mail that UW students forget to forward?
JUST ASK US

Just Ask Us: What do dorms do with mail that UW students forget to forward?

School year move-in

As thousands of students migrate to dorms on the UW-Madison campus, incoming freshman Ben Klees transfers his belongings to his room at Sellery Hall in August 2018 with a little help from his mother, Lauree. When students move out, they often leave lots of mail behind them.  

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Q: What do dorms do with mail that UW students forget to forward?

A: Each year, UW-Madison students who lived in the dorms at the university forget to update their mailing addresses or forward their mail when they move out.

“It is piles and bags” of mail, said Amanda Thwing, assistant director of residence life for UW Housing.

It’s the job of summer desk staff, typically student workers, to try to figure out where to send the mail, Thwing said. Among other summer duties, staff members who work the front desks at dorms will email students and ask them for a forwarding address or see whether they can come pick up their mail.

Sometimes they can pull a student’s home address from the school’s database and send it there. But if the address is international, it can’t be forwarded, Thwing said.

If all of those methods fail, staff return the mail to the sender, Thwing said.

UW Housing reminds students to update their addresses on their student portals, and set their forwarding address before they move out of the dorms. It’s on students’ move-out checklist, and desk staff remind students when they stop by the desk to return keys. But many still forget.

Thwing said the problem is the worst over the summer, but can also happen mid-year if a student moves from one dorm to another or goes abroad for the semester.

“It happens a lot,” she said.

— Emily Hamer

Send questions to: justaskus@madison.com; Just Ask Us, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708.

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

