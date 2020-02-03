Just Ask Us: What do dorms do with mail that UW students forget to forward?

Q: What do dorms do with mail that UW students forget to forward?

A: Each year, UW-Madison students who lived in the dorms at the university forget to update their mailing addresses or forward their mail when they move out.

“It is piles and bags” of mail, said Amanda Thwing, assistant director of residence life for UW Housing.

It’s the job of summer desk staff, typically student workers, to try to figure out where to send the mail, Thwing said. Among other summer duties, staff members who work the front desks at dorms will email students and ask them for a forwarding address or see whether they can come pick up their mail.

Sometimes they can pull a student’s home address from the school’s database and send it there. But if the address is international, it can’t be forwarded, Thwing said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If all of those methods fail, staff return the mail to the sender, Thwing said.

UW Housing reminds students to update their addresses on their student portals, and set their forwarding address before they move out of the dorms. It’s on students’ move-out checklist, and desk staff remind students when they stop by the desk to return keys. But many still forget.