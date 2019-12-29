Just Ask Us: It's time to nail down some New Year's resolutions, but how long will they last?

Q: What were the most popular New Year's resolutions for 2019?
A: While some people choose to implement life goals in their day-to-day schedules, others wait for the start of a new year to make some changes. New Year's resolutions have become somewhat of a tradition as part of celebrating the holiday. Year after year, certain resolutions seem to rise to the top of most people's lists.
The top five New Year's resolutions Americans made for 2019 were exercise more, eat healthier, save money, lose weight and reduce stress, according to a survey published by the Statista Research Department of 320 adult Americans. A similar survey from the year before found 53% of over 1,000 adults said they wanted to save money and 45% said lose weight or get in shape.
Listing off resolutions is one thing, but keeping up with them come Jan. 1 is another. A Statista survey published in January asked 1,210 adults how many of their resolutions for 2018 they stuck to. Only 4% said they kept up with all of their resolutions and 13% said they kept up with none, while 54% said they didn't make any resolutions for 2018.
Even though Business Insider reported 86% of over 1,000 people surveyed said people should keep their resolutions for at least 60 days into the new year, U.S. News found 80% of New Year's resolutions fail by the middle of February. Many people focus too much on the actions associated with the resolution and not enough on the mindset needed to make change, which "one way or another all boils down to self-discipline."
University of Southern California psychology professor Wendy Wood said to implement resolutions in "routine, easy-to-follow ways," like making a resolution an everyday habit or reflex. That will help the resolution stick because studies say keeping things simple and sticking to a routine makes it easier to maintain self-control.
— Shanzeh Ahmad
