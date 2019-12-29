Just Ask Us: It's time to nail down some New Year's resolutions, but how long will they last?

Q: What were the most popular New Year's resolutions for 2019?

A: While some people choose to implement life goals in their day-to-day schedules, others wait for the start of a new year to make some changes. New Year's resolutions have become somewhat of a tradition as part of celebrating the holiday. Year after year, certain resolutions seem to rise to the top of most people's lists.

The top five New Year's resolutions Americans made for 2019 were exercise more, eat healthier, save money, lose weight and reduce stress, according to a survey published by the Statista Research Department of 320 adult Americans. A similar survey from the year before found 53% of over 1,000 adults said they wanted to save money and 45% said lose weight or get in shape.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}