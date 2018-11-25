Try 3 months for $3
Vape shop owner vaping
Kevin DeBauch exhales vaporized liquid at the store he's owned since 2014, Hydra Puff Vapes.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Q: Is nicotine dangerous on its own?

A: Nicotine on its own is generally considered less harmful than tobacco products like cigarettes, but it still has harmful side effects on its own, according to a study by the National Institutes of Health

The study reviewed 90 previous studies specifically on the effects of nicotine on humans or animals and found that nicotine harms the cardiovascular, respiratory, renal and reproductive systems. There is also evidence that nicotine is a carcinogen. 

Many people use e-cigarettes and vaporizers to get off of tobacco cigarettes, which drastically increase a user's risk of cancer and lung disease. Tobacco users also seek to quit by using nicotine methods like gums and patches.

Some people, particularly teens, are now becoming addicted through nicotine through vaping rather than through traditional tobacco products because of the rise in vaporizers like Juul.

 

-- Shelley K. Mesch

Shelley K. Mesch is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She earned a degree in journalism from DePaul University.

