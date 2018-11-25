Q: Is nicotine dangerous on its own?
A: Nicotine on its own is generally considered less harmful than tobacco products like cigarettes, but it still has harmful side effects on its own, according to a study by the National Institutes of Health.
The study reviewed 90 previous studies specifically on the effects of nicotine on humans or animals and found that nicotine harms the cardiovascular, respiratory, renal and reproductive systems. There is also evidence that nicotine is a carcinogen.
Many people use e-cigarettes and vaporizers to get off of tobacco cigarettes, which drastically increase a user's risk of cancer and lung disease. Tobacco users also seek to quit by using nicotine methods like gums and patches.
Some people, particularly teens, are now becoming addicted through nicotine through vaping rather than through traditional tobacco products because of the rise in vaporizers like Juul.
-- Shelley K. Mesch