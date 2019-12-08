Q: What are some tips for maintaining Christmas trees throughout the holiday season?
A: Any tree can be successfully maintained to outlast the holidays, but Ray Guries, professor of forest and wildlife ecology at UW-Madison, said fir trees are easier because they hold the needles best. Fraser, balsam and Douglas firs retain needles better whereas spruce and pine trees are prone to shedding, he said.
Laura Jull, associate professor of horticulture at UW-Madison, said balsam firs and Fraser firs are more aromatic. She said any type of spruce tree should be avoided because their needles drop quickly.
Buying the freshest tree possible ensures the least amount of needle shedding, Guries said. The longer it has been since the tree was harvested, the drier and therefore more likely it will be to shed the twigs and needles. Guries suggests going to a u-cut farm and harvesting your own tree.
Once the tree is home, keep it in a cool place out of the wind before putting it on display, and put the cut-end in water. Before putting it up, cut at least an inch off the trunk to remove the resin seal so the tree can keep taking in water. A fresh tree that has been handled correctly will continue to transpire, which means it is able to conduct water through the stem, branches and needles, Guries said.
After the tree is up for show, Guries said to add fresh tap water and check the water level every day, twice a day for the first week. A fresh tree can transpire up to a gallon of water each day. A cool spot away from heaters and fireplaces is better for the trees.
"A fresh tree, properly cared for, can last in a cool room for several weeks," Guries said.
When the season ends, Jull said she cuts the branches off her tree and lays them on top of some dormant herbaceous perennial plants to help with insulation. She also cuts the tree trunk into firewood. Other ways to use the trees are as mulch in the spring or as a stand alone tree for overwintering birds and small animals.
— Shanzeh Ahmad